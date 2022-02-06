Bids for Professional Cleaning Services:

Seeking to enter into a service contract in which vendor agrees to provide all labor, supervision, necessary to assure performance of specified cleaning service for Southwest Human Resource Agency located at 793 Tennessee St., Bolivar, TN. This shall include all services described in the written specifications that may be obtained by contacting the business. The vendor will agree to furnish such cleaning service for a period of one year, the dates yet to be agreed upon, with an option to extend contract for up to three one--year periods.

Cleaning service operations described in this comprehensive program will be performed 1 day per week. The vendor will observe holidays observed by Southwest Human Resource Agency. The vendor should be able to adapt a work schedule to coincide with the needs and requests of Southwest Human Resource Agency provided that such requests do not alter the cost of operations.

All invoicing will be itemized according to monthly work or for special tasks. Invoicing , ill be on the 1st of each month. Payment policy is up to net 30 days.

Adequate personnel and supervision will be furnished to ensure quality service.

Southwest Human Resource Agency will furnish all consumable products, materials and equipment inclusive but not limited to: toilet tissue, towels, trash liners, hand soap/cleaners, vacuum, and mop.

Vendor will furnish all forms of insurance required by law and shall maintain the same in force ( comprehensive general liability, property damage, workers' compensation).

Personnel supplied by the vendor are deemed employees of the vendor and will not for any purpose be considered employees or agents of Southwest Human Resource Agency.

Job specifications may be picked up at 793 Tennessee St., Bolivar, TN, between the hours of Monday--Friday Sa - 4:30p. Questions, call 731--989--5111. Sealed bids are due June 13, 2022.