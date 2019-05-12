Hardeman County Community Calendar

Bolivar After Work is every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Biscuitry in Bolivar. Stop by and visit and unwind for the weekend.

Christmas at The Historical Pillars is December 6 from 5-8 p.m. with holiday music, wassail, festive appetizers, cake auction, and a wine and champagne bar. Free admission at 322 S. Washington Street in Bolivar. Donation are accepted.

The Whiteville Christmas Parade is December 7, beginning at 7 p.m.

Middleton Christmas Parade will be December 14. Entry deadline is December 10. Get your entry forms at city hall.

The Carl Perkins Festival of Trees to benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Hardeman County will go through December 15 at 117 North Main St. in Bolivar.

The Hardeman County Tennessee State University Alumni Chapter’s Fifth Annual Gala is scheduled for December 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hope Street Building in Bolivar. Proceeds support Hardeman County student Scholarships to TSU. Ticket information may be obtained from any TSU Alumni Chapter member.

The Falcon Ridge Farm First Annual Breakfast with Santa will be held from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7. There will be a pancake breakfast that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, milk or orange juice. Take your own pictures at no extra charge. Seating is limited so purchase your tickets early on their website or at the farm! After breakfast, enjoy some fun on the farm with Tractor pulled wagon over the hill and through the woods to pick out and cut down your very own farm-grown Christmas tree!

Sanders Family Christmas will be presented by the Hardeman County Arts Council in Bolivar December 6-8. Tickets are available now online at hcactn.org. The box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday – Friday. Call 658-2787 for more information.

Hope Holiday Mart is December 6-7 at the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Bolivar. Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Hope House and Relay for Life. Friday night is Steak Out, tickets on sale now.

The Mid South Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be distributing food on December 6 and 17 at Zion Temple Church in Bolivar from 10:30 to 1 p.m. You must present photo ID and completed application.

The Grand Junction Annual Tree Lighting Party will be December 7 with refreshments, carols, and kid’s activities. Call city hall if you would like to enter a tree in the enchanted forest.

Beehive Beauty Spa Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting will be December 7. Grand Opening from 10-12 will include tours, door prizes, and food. Ribbon Cutting at 10. Located at 111 W. Market St., Bolivar.

Chickasaw State Park’s Lighting of the Park will be December 13-15 from 6-9 each evening. No entry fee, but donations are accepted and don’t forget to stop by the former restaurant to see Santa!

The Friends of Middleton Community Library will host Pictures with Santa on Saturday, December 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Middleton Scout Hut beside the Middleton Library. Have your picture made with Santa, decorate cookies, make a craft and much more! Pets are also welcome. Donations will go to benefit the Middleton Community Library.

The NAACP Hardeman County Branch will hold its Regular Monthly Meeting on Monday, December 16, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul CME Church, 808 Pruitt Street, Bolivar, TN. Everyone is encouraged to attend the meeting.

O Taste and See Southern Food & More Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will be December 16. Grand Opening all day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Door prizes and 20% off your ticket from 12-1 p.m. Ribbon Cutting at 12. Located at 2390 Hwy 64, Whiteville.

Hatchie River Soapworks Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will be December 17. Grand Opening all day from 10-5 to include door prize gift baskets and sample product giveaways. Ribbon Cutting at 1:30. Located at 110 W. Market St., Bolivar.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on all 5th graders, from across the state, to participate in 2020 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest by submitting them to TBI, where a panel will select a state winner to enter the national contest. Each entry requires the completion of an application packet and waiver, which can be downloaded on the TBI’s blog: tbinewsroom.com

Win a Grand Prize worth $500 by participating in Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce’s #ShopHardeman Hashtag & Photo Contest on Facebook & Instagram, November 29-December 12. For more information, follow the Chamber on Facebook or contact the Chamber at 731-658-6554 or info@hardemancountychamber.com.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Brown Bag Book Club, Monday 9; Christmas Story time on December 19 at 10:30 a.m. and the library will be closed December 12, 24, 25, 26. Call 658-3436 for more information.

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi every Friday at 11:00 a.m. Like them on facebook.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

