The City of Grand Junction will accept sealed bids for trash pickup for city limit residents. A list of areas to be picked up and bid requirements are available at Grand Junction City Hall Monday - Friday from 7:30 - 4:00 p.m. A successful bidder must have his/her own general liability insurance and equipment. Bids are due no later than February 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Grand Junction City Hall. The City of Grand Junction reserves the right to reject any and all bids.