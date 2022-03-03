Operation Child Find

The Hardeman County Schools provides a range of services for individuals with disabilities ages 3-21. The school system serves children with all disabilities through a variety of special education programs designed to fit the needs of the student. These programs range from consult services in the regular program to more specialized programs. Medical and therapeutic services are also available. Contact the Special Education office at 658-2510 for further information regarding the referral process and evaluation.

Special Education Records

The following types of confidential information are on file at the Hardeman County Board of Education: Referral information, academic achievement, school and/or home behavior, intellectual functioning, perceptual strengths/weaknesses, speech and/or language, physical coordination, vision and/or hearing screening, student interests and self-concept. As a parent, you have the right to review these records. If you feel that something is incorrect, you may request that the record be amended. For more information contact the Hardeman County Board of Education Special Education Department at 658-2510.