Hardeman County Community Calendar

Hee Haw & Howdy in Hardeman County will run March 10-18, with shows at 7:00 nightly except Wednesday and Sunday evenings at the Hardeman County Arts Council. Tickets are on sale at Weems Furniture at 425 Tennessee Street in Bolivar.. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will host Coffee Talk on Friday, March 10 at 8:00 a.m. Call 658-6554 for details.

The Bolivar City Council will meet on Tuesday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. All Bolivar residents are invited and encouraged to attend.

The FireWise Spring Clean-Up Event in Bolivar will be on March 16-17 in the Lucy Black Road area. If you would like to participate call 658-9545.

The Hardeman County branch of the NAACP will host an education forum on the newly signed Every Student Succeeds Act on March 18 from 9:00 -11:00 at 208 Hope Street. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Handgun Carry Permit Classes for ladies only will be held on Saturday, April 8 & 22 at Toone City Hall from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call Jerry Siler at 609-1517 to schedule this class, then register at apps.tn.gov/handgun. The cost is $65.

The Gym Health & Fitness in Bolivar will be having a Self Defense Class for ladies 13 and up on March 18 at 10:30 a.m. $30/student. Call 658-4998 to register.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office is offering a free “Take Charge of Your Diabetes Class” on Tuesdays from March 14-April 18 at the HCCHC from 10 am to Noon. You must pre-register by March 10. Call Katie at 658-2421.

The HC Commission for Black History is collecting family histories to add to their presentation The Power of Place: African Americans of Hardeman County from 1864-1964 The presentation will be held through March 16 at the Multicultural Museum in Bolivar.

The Middleton High School Reunion will be held on April 1 at the Middleton Community Center at 10:00 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon, $10 per person. Send money to PO Box 797, Middleton, TN 38052 by March 25. All MHS attendees are invited and encouraged to attend.

It’s time for the Hardeman County Rescue Squad’s Annual Boston Butt Fundraiser. Tickets are $35. Call 609-8382 or see any Rescue Squad member. Pickup is April 15 at Walmart.

Quinco Scholarships are available for eligible students. A $1,000 onetime scholarship will be awarded in each of the five counties of their original service area. The application must be postmarked by March 15, 2017. For more information on eligibility call Laura Kee at 731-658-6113 or 731-203-1006.

The Bolivar Senior Center offers BINGO on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m., On March 10 the seniors will go to Middleton Methodist Church leaving around 9:30 and Cheryl from the library will be there on March 15 at 10:00 a.m.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library has many events for the month of March. Stop by and pick up their calendar and join the Self Improvement Club on March 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All ages welcome. Don’t forget Story Hour with Miss Shana (ages 2-6) every

Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Call 731-658-3236 for more information or drop by 213 N. Washington St., contribute to their Million Penny Challenge and visit the Common Grounds Coffee Bar.

The Grand Junction Library will host their Book Club on March 15 at 11:00 a.m. This month’s selection is Two If By Sea. On March 16 at 1:00 p.m., Katie Dees from the Extension Service will talk about Spring Green Cleaning and on the 18th kids ages 7-17 are invited to participate in the Lego Club at 11:30 a.m.

The Mardi Gras Themed Bolivar General Hospital Annual Ball at the Hope Street Building will be on March 11. All proceeds benefit scholarships given by BGH Healthcare Foundation. Call 731-659-0216 for more information.

Middleton Head Start will host their week-long curriculum during their St. Jude Trike-A-Thon March 13-17 at 224 Roosevelt Rd in Middleton promoting riding toy safety while raising fund for St. Jude. For more information visit stjude.org/trike or call 1-800-626-bike.

Brints Chapel in Middleton will have a Ladies Meeting on March 14 at 7:00 p.m., with speaker Ms. Tammy McDonald. Ladies, please bring desserts. The men’s meeting will be the same day, same time at Porters Creek Baptist Church and on March 26 there will be a Brotherhood Breakfast at Brints Chapel at 3220 Brints Chapel Lane in Middleton.

The Hardeman County Literacy Council will have a chili luncheon on March 17 from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m., at 208 Hope Street. The price will be $6 for chili bowl, tea, crackers/cornbread and cookie. Nachos and cheese will also be available for $3. Call in your order ahead of time 659-1130.

Chickasaw State Park will have a free hike down led by Ranger Ann Paley down Owens Spring Trail on March 18 at 2:00 p.m. Meet at the Tent Campground. Be sure to wear sturdy shoes, dress appropriately and bring plenty of water. For more information call 989-5141.

The Middleton Library will have a Do It Yourself (DIY) Card Making on Saturday, March 18 at 9:30 a.m. It’s free with all supplies provided. Stop by the Middleton library to register, call 3760680 or message them on facebook.

An ACT Prep Class will be held at 615 Moss Lane in Bolivar on Saturday, March 18 from 1-5 pm. Call 1800 482-5199 for more information.

First Baptist Church in Middleton will have Revival Services from March 19t to 22; 10:55 a.m. on Sunday & 6:00 p.m., and Monday-Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Brother Tommy Warner, Director of the Hardeman County Baptist Association is the guest speaker. All are welcome.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office will kick off their Spring Shape Up 8 Week Program Walk Across Tennessee on March 20. Get a 6-person team, choose a leader and get ready! Questions? Call Katie Dees 658-2421.

The Let Love Glow 5K and Fun Run in Bolivar will be on Saturday, March 25 with registration beginning at 7:00 a.m. $15/5K, $10/FunRun and $15/Virtual Runner. This year will introduce an official timing company for race results, and online fundraising option for teams or individuals. Race day will feature live music, food, a silent auction and more.Visit their facebook page at Team Mica Fund.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class at the Grand Junction Library has been changed from Mondays to Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

The Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter needs volunteers to socialize with their animals while they are waiting to be adopted. The shelter is full with dogs that need permanent homes. Noncommittal volunteer hours are daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Visit their website at hardemanadoptableanimals.org and like their facebook page.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

