Notice of Trustee's Sale

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 12, 2014, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 14, 2014, in Book No. 723, at Page 596, and modified on June 1, 2018, in Book No. 755, at Page 48 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Tracy L Jones and Shirley W Jones, Jr, conveying certain property therein described to John C. Clark as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First State Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, will, on March 21, 2022 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

TRACT NO. 1: Beginning at a point in the west line of Bo Bodiford 3.44 acre tract said point being south of McNeely Road a distance of 324.44 feet and being the southeast corner of a 1.00 acre tract; thence (1) south with Bodiford a distance of 482.75 feet to Bodiford’s southwest corner; thence (2) west a distance of 134.26 feet; thence (3) north a distance of 482.76 feet to the southwest corner of the 1 acre tract; thence (4) east with the 7 acre tract a distance of 134.26 feet to the beginning containing 1.49 acres.

TRACT NO. 2: Beginning at a point in the south line of McNeely Road, said point being the northwest corner of Bo Bodiford 3.34 acre tract; thence (1) south with Bodiford a distance of 324.44 feet; thence (2) west a distance of 134.28 feet, thence (3) north a distance of 338.55 feet to the south line of McNeely Road; thence (4) south 84 degrees east with the south line of McNeely Road, a distance of 135 feet to the beginning, containing 1.00 acre.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 770 Winwood Farms Loop, Middleton, TN 38052

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

TRACY L JONES

SHIRLEY W JONES, JR

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 325272

DATED February 15, 2022

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee