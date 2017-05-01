The Superbowl of Spelling in Hardeman County
Along with the qualifiers from Hornsby Elementary (see A1), the following students are eligible to compete in the Hardeman County Spelling Bee, January 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Central High School Auditorium. The top three are qualifiers,
Middleton Wins Millington Christmas Tournament
Middleton improved to 11-2 on the season with three straight wins over Memphis schools to win the Millington Christmas tournament December 20-22. Junior Tylandarius Parks averaged 15 points and 10.3 rebounds per game over the three games and was
A Step Back in Time for a Cause
Bolivar Central alumna pitched in and made a Merry Christmas for some Hardeman County families on December 23. Organized by former Mr. Basketball winners Willie Kemp and Cameron "Petey" Crisp, alumni games raised money to provide Christmas for two
Pat Kirk, Brittany Tibodeau, Dorothy Gatewood, Linda Fulghum, Rhonda Sipes, Micheele Johnson, and Crystal Pannell.
2016 Year in Review Issue
January 7 – Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain told a group of elected officials that 2016 would be a year of bold decisions and asked for the support for the future of Hardeman County. The guest speaker at the event was Tennessee Senate Majority
Bolivar’s Chloe Seever by Hannah Pattat.
County Teams Play for the Holidays
Bolivar Central and Middleton will play over the Christmas holidays in hopes of getting ready for district seasons that get into full swing after the first of the year. Bolivar began their holiday travels this past week, going to the Charles
Lisa Raines, Sherry Hoyle, Sandra Cheairs, Linda Buggs, Mary Nell Jackson, George Ellis, Zachary Pickle, Warner Ross. CPR team members not pictured - Brian Lake, Tina Riehl, Kim Ross, Ashley Ervin-Henry
The Best Christmas Present Ever
Carisa Young and her mother experienced a crisis with Young's two month old son, Jaiden Prewitt, while in route to take him to the doctor on December 13. The baby stopped breathing, and her first instinct was to seek refuge at Grand Junction
Pat Kirk, Brittany Tibodeau, Dorothy Gatewood, Linda Fulghum, Rhonda Sipes, Micheele Johnson, and Crystal Pannell.
Bolivar’s Chloe Seever by Hannah Pattat.
Lisa Raines, Sherry Hoyle, Sandra Cheairs, Linda Buggs, Mary Nell Jackson, George Ellis, Zachary Pickle, Warner Ross. CPR team members not pictured - Brian Lake, Tina Riehl, Kim Ross, Ashley Ervin-Henry

Town of Whiteville Mayor and Board of Aldermen monthly meeting has been rescheduled to January 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Middleton Elementary School (left to right): 1st place – Nathan Daniel, 2nd place –Maddie Willis, 3rd place – Caitley Mott, 4th place Chloe Robinson. Bolivar Elementary School (left to right): 4th – Sarah Vang, 3rd – Jaliyah Woods, 2nd – Elizabeth Floyd, 1st – Kyle Hammons. Grand Junction Elementary (left to right): 1st Cheyenne Burnette, 2nd Rickia Williams, 3rd Tristian Crawford, 4th Early Lewis. Bolivar Middle School (left to right): 1st Place – Kaylee Bryant, 2nd Place – Cabria Pirtle, 3rd Place – Patrick Perry, 4th Place – Kasen Morrow. Middleton Middle School (left to right): 1st place - Ella Willis, 2nd place- Caleb Hayden, 3rd place - Joselyn Bennett, Alternate - Lauren Milford. Toone Elementary School (left to right): 1st Place – Alexis Williams, 2nd Place – Emmy Piefer, 3rd Place – Lily Reid, 4th Place – Alexx Sterling. Hornsby Elementary School: 1st – Jace Allen, 2nd – Shelby Smith, 3rd – Sydni Aylor, and 4th – Nick Baird.
Along with the qualifiers from Hornsby Elementary, the following students are eligible to compete in the Hardeman County Spelling Bee, January 23 at 6:00 p.m.

