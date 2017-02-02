Livingston to Speak at Vietnam Vets Celebration
Maj. General (ret) James Livingston, who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service as a marine, will be the keynote speaker for Bolivar’s annual Vietnam Veterans Celebration, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at... more
Bolivar’s boys team won their games in the tournament by an average of 20.3 points per game. Photo by Jessica Simmons.
Bolivar Captures Third Straight Middle School Championship
Bolivar Middle School defeated Fayette East 58-40 on January 26 to win the Area 6 Middle School Basketball Championship for the third consecutive year. Bolivar reached the finals with a 35-13 win over Hornsby in the first round, and a 50-29 win... more
Photo left to right: Representative Shaw, Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain, Grand Junction Library Director Wanza Taylor, Secretary of State Hargett, Senator Gresham, Grand Junction Mayor Curtis Lane, and Representative Gant.
Hargett Brings a Big Check
The Bobby Martindale Memorial Library in Grand Junction will receive a major upgrade thanks to a $100,000 library construction grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives. The project will move the existing library less than half a mile... more
Two Teams Qualify for Sectionals
The Bolivar Middle School Boys Basketball team and the Toone Girls team qualified for the Middle School Sectional tournament in Memphis by winning their semifinal games in the Area 6 Middle School Basketball tournament in Whiteville.  Toone, who... more
Photo by Jennifer Smeltser.
The Cast that has Some ‘Splaining to Do
The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) brings Trouble at the Tropicabana, a murder mystery comedy - I Love Lucy spoof, to the stage on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11 at 7:00 p.m. each night. Dinner is at 6:00 p.m.  Tickets are $25 and... more
Pictured above right to left (with Hardeman County Superintendent of Schools Warner Ross, II) 1st place Jace Allen of Hornsby, 2nd place Shelby Smith of Hornsby, 3rd place Kaylee Bryant of Bolivar Middle, and 4th place Jaliyah Woods of Bolivar Elementary. Photo by Jessica Simmons.
Allen Defends Spelling Bee Title
It took 16 rounds and 186 words, but Jace Allen of Hornsby Elementary came out on top in the Hardeman County Spelling Bee for the second year in a row.  “I was kind of scared all year,” he said in describing his preparation to defend his title... more
, Middleton Elementary School (left to right): 1st place – Nathan Daniel, 2nd place –Maddie Willis, 3rd place – Caitley Mott, 4th place Chloe Robinson., Bolivar Elementary School (left to right): 4th – Sarah Vang, 3rd – Jaliyah Woods, 2nd – Elizabeth Floyd, 1st – Kyle Hammons, Grand Junction Elementary (left to right): 1st Cheyenne Burnette, 2nd Rickia Williams, 3rd Tristian Crawford, 4th Early Lewis, Bolivar Middle School (left to right): 1st Place – Kaylee Bryant, 2nd Place – Cabria Pirtle, 3rd Place – Patrick Perry, 4th Place – Kasen Morrow, Middleton Middle School (left to right): 1st place - Ella Willis, 2nd place- Caleb Hayden, 3rd place - Joselyn Bennett, Alternate - Lauren Milford, Toone Elementary School (left to right): 1st Place – Alexis Williams, 2nd Place – Emmy Piefer, 3rd Place – Lily Reid, 4th Place – Alexx Sterling , Hornsby Elementary School (front page): 1st – Jace Allen, 2nd – Shelby Smith, 3rd – Sydni Aylor, and 4th – Nick Baird.
The Superbowl of Spelling in Hardeman County

Along with the qualifiers from Hornsby Elementary (see A1), the following students are eligible to compete in the Hardeman County Spelling Bee, January 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Remembering Pearl Harbor
School News and Notes

