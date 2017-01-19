Photo by Ginger Tester
Grand Junction Gets Grant for New Library
Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced that the City of Grand Junction will receive $100,000 for the proposed project to rebuild the public library.  The grant money will be used to renovate the old Grand Junction High School Cafeteria Building,... more
Bolivar Central football honored Nicka Smith (center) for her service to the team, giving her the title of “team mom.” Smith is the wife of Bolivar Offensive Coordinator RaShad Smith and takes photographs for the Bulletin Times and the weekly game programs. Photo by Zaneta Lowe.
Bolivar Central Football Honors Their Own
Bolivar Central celebrated one of their best football seasons in the millennium at their football banquet on January 5. Bolivar Central Football Coach Woodrow Lowe and his staff gave awards that honored play on the field and support staff in... more
Erica Parker and Mattie Smith
Giving Back to Seniors
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. the Hardeman County Senior Center hosts Bingo for any elder that’s able to attend. Snacks, drinks, fellowship, and an occasional guest are just a few of the perks. Once a month, Erica Parker, Admissions and... more
The Superbowl of Spelling in Hardeman County
Along with the qualifiers from Hornsby Elementary (see A1), the following students are eligible to compete in the Hardeman County Spelling Bee, January 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Central High School Auditorium. The top three are qualifiers,... more
Middleton Wins Millington Christmas Tournament
Middleton improved to 11-2 on the season with three straight wins over Memphis schools to win the Millington Christmas tournament December 20-22. Junior Tylandarius Parks averaged 15 points and 10.3 rebounds per game over the three games and was... more
Middleton High School will host and honor the 1992 Middleton High School Boys State Championship team (see photo above) during their contest against Trinity Christian on Friday, January 20.
Photo by Ginger Tester
, Middleton Elementary School (left to right): 1st place – Nathan Daniel, 2nd place –Maddie Willis, 3rd place – Caitley Mott, 4th place Chloe Robinson., Bolivar Elementary School (left to right): 4th – Sarah Vang, 3rd – Jaliyah Woods, 2nd – Elizabeth Floyd, 1st – Kyle Hammons, Grand Junction Elementary (left to right): 1st Cheyenne Burnette, 2nd Rickia Williams, 3rd Tristian Crawford, 4th Early Lewis, Bolivar Middle School (left to right): 1st Place – Kaylee Bryant, 2nd Place – Cabria Pirtle, 3rd Place – Patrick Perry, 4th Place – Kasen Morrow, Middleton Middle School (left to right): 1st place - Ella Willis, 2nd place- Caleb Hayden, 3rd place - Joselyn Bennett, Alternate - Lauren Milford, Toone Elementary School (left to right): 1st Place – Alexis Williams, 2nd Place – Emmy Piefer, 3rd Place – Lily Reid, 4th Place – Alexx Sterling , Hornsby Elementary School (front page): 1st – Jace Allen, 2nd – Shelby Smith, 3rd – Sydni Aylor, and 4th – Nick Baird.
Along with the qualifiers from Hornsby Elementary (see A1), the following students are eligible to compete in the Hardeman County Spelling Bee, January 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Remembering Pearl Harbor
