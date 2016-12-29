Pat Kirk, Brittany Tibodeau, Dorothy Gatewood, Linda Fulghum, Rhonda Sipes, Micheele Johnson, and Crystal Pannell.
2016 Year in Review Issue
January 7 – Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain told a group of elected officials that 2016 would be a year of bold decisions and asked for the support for the future of Hardeman County. The guest speaker at the event was Tennessee Senate Majority... more
Bolivar’s Chloe Seever by Hannah Pattat.
County Teams Play for the Holidays
Bolivar Central and Middleton will play over the Christmas holidays in hopes of getting ready for district seasons that get into full swing after the first of the year. Bolivar began their holiday travels this past week, going to the Charles... more
Lisa Raines, Sherry Hoyle, Sandra Cheairs, Linda Buggs, Mary Nell Jackson, George Ellis, Zachary Pickle, Warner Ross. CPR team members not pictured - Brian Lake, Tina Riehl, Kim Ross, Ashley Ervin-Henry
The Best Christmas Present Ever
Carisa Young and her mother experienced a crisis with Young's two month old son, Jaiden Prewitt, while in route to take him to the doctor on December 13. The baby stopped breathing, and her first instinct was to seek refuge at Grand Junction... more
Photo courtesy McNairy County News.
Middleton Mauls McNairy Central
The Middleton Lady Tigers and Tigers each struggled a bit early, but quickly found their pace and pummeled McNairy Central on December 13 in Selmer. The Lady Tigers (5-3, 2-1) were tied with McNairy at 6-apiece after a quarter, but a stiffling... more
Photo of Hardeman County Superintendent of Schools Warner Ross and Brigadier General Baker by Anna-Alicia Sails.
Remembering Pearl Harbor
Families and friends gathered in the gymnasium at Whiteville Elementary School for the Hardeman County Veterans Ceremony on December 9, honoring veterans and their families who served in the Korean, Vietnam, and WW II wars.  Sergeant First Class... more
Cleo Griggs, Patrice Woods, Lakeesha Reeves of Centerstone, and Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain. Centerstone provides an array of services ranging from Residential Group Care, Therapeutic Foster Care and Adoption Services for children and families. For more information on foster care through Centerstone, call 844-936-7837. Photo by Jessica Simmons.
County Comes Together for Kids
Hardeman County citizens, businesses, service organizations and elected officials pitched in to provide Christmas gifts for the 34 children in state custody under the care of Centerstone, a Nashville-based company that serves the county. “This has... more
Pat Kirk, Brittany Tibodeau, Dorothy Gatewood, Linda Fulghum, Rhonda Sipes, Micheele Johnson, and Crystal Pannell.
Bolivar’s Chloe Seever by Hannah Pattat.
Lisa Raines, Sherry Hoyle, Sandra Cheairs, Linda Buggs, Mary Nell Jackson, George Ellis, Zachary Pickle, Warner Ross. CPR team members not pictured - Brian Lake, Tina Riehl, Kim Ross, Ashley Ervin-Henry
Photo courtesy McNairy County News.
Photo of Hardeman County Superintendent of Schools Warner Ross and Brigadier General Baker by Anna-Alicia Sails.
Cleo Griggs, Patrice Woods, Lakeesha Reeves of Centerstone, and Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain. Centerstone provides an array of services ranging from Residential Group Care, Therapeutic Foster Care and Adoption Services for children and families. For more information on foster care through Centerstone, call 844-936-7837. Photo by Jessica Simmons.

Notice

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 08:51 Bolivar1

Town of Whiteville Mayor and Board of Aldermen monthly meeting has been rescheduled to January 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

School News and Notes

Thu, 12/08/2016 - 18:45 Bolivar1

Parents of students in grades three through five can still register their children for the remaining “Mars Rescue!” course offered from 9 a.m.-noon, December 10, at the University of Tennessee at M

Pages

Home & Family

Photo of Hardeman County Superintendent of Schools Warner Ross and Brigadier General Baker by Anna-Alicia Sails.
Remembering Pearl Harbor

Families and friends gathered in the gymnasium at Whiteville Elementary School for the Hardeman County Veterans Ceremony on December 9, honoring veterans and their families who served in the Korean

School News and Notes
New Signs for County School Campuses

Advertise