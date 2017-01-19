SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on February 14, 2017 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, c
Sale at public auction will be on February 14, 2017 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, c
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 13, 2010, executed by DAVID M.
WHEREAS, David Randall McDonald and Kay McDonald executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Brandon G.
The Hardeman County Mayors Office has announced the Kerosene Heating Assistance Program in partnership with Vaughan Oil Co. Those heating with kerosene may apply for free kerosene
The Hardeman County Mayors Office has announced the Kerosene Heating Assistance Program in partnership with Vaughan Oil Co. Those heating with kerosene may apply for free kerosene
Bolivar businesswoman Maria Howell filed a lawsuit against the City of Bolivar in late December, asking that the 25th Judicial District overturn the denial of Howell’s application to open a package
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 13, 2010, executed by DAVID M.
WHEREAS, David Randall McDonald and Kay McDonald executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Brandon G.
Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed February 11, 1999 by William Lawrence Spencer and Callie Louise Jeans Spe
The U.S.
Lifeline Blood Services will be at First South Bank in Bolivar on Friday, January 6 from Noon to 5 p.m.
WHEREAS, David Randall McDonald and Kay McDonald executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Brandon G.
The House of Representatives voted to pass H.R.
Along with the qualifiers from Hornsby Elementary (see A1), the following students are eligible to compete in the Hardeman County Spelling Bee, January 23 at 6:00 p.m.