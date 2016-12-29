Hardeman County Community Calendar
The Whiteville Municipal Planning Commission will hold a public meeting at the Whiteville Community Center on December 29 at 5:00 p.m.
Town of Whiteville Mayor and Board of Aldermen monthly meeting has been rescheduled to January 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by a certain Deed of Trust executed February 11, 1999 by William Lawrence Spencer and Callie Louise Jeans Spe
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness and obligations secured by a certain Deed of Trust on property currently owned by BOBBY BAILEY and wife, TERESA BAILEY, and which Deed of
Looking for a unique gift for the 4-H member in your family? What about a trip to 4-H camp?
The US Marine Corp Reserve’s Mid-South Toys for Tots is asking for your donations this Christmas season. Ms.
Parents of students in grades three through five can still register their children for the remaining “Mars Rescue!” course offered from 9 a.m.-noon, December 10, at the University of Tennessee at M
THE SALVATION ARMY NEEDS YOU as a Christmas Red Kettle Bell Ringer for Hardeman County. Make it a family church or friend affair and ring as a group.
Please give to The US Marine Corp Reserve’s Toys for Tots is asking for your donations this Christmas season; Ms. Nikki Williams will spend all funds received in Hardeman County.
The House of Representatives voted to pass H.R.
Families and friends gathered in the gymnasium at Whiteville Elementary School for the Hardeman County Veterans Ceremony on December 9, honoring veterans and their families who served in the Korean