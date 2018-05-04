SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the West door of the Hardeman Co. Courthouse, Bolivar, TN pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Theotis H. Brown, II to Michael A. Fearnley, Trustee at Book 739, Pages 44-46 and conducted by Clifton E. Darnell, Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman Co. Register’s Office.

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee will be sold to the highest cash bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Lot 3-B on the plan of Crestwood Hills Subdivision as show in plat of record at Plat Book 1 and 2, Page 187 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property. Also known as 106 Maple Drive. Bolivar, TN 38008 (Tax parcel ID#: 079I-A-001.00)

Owner of debt: The Financial Planning Group of Memphis, Inc.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned, will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Clifton E. Darnell, Substitute Trustee, 7500 Capital Drive, Germantown, TN 38138