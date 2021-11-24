For the First Time Since ‘09

The rivalry that wasn’t played for twelve years will be renewed November 27 as Bolivar Central and Middleton’s basketball teams will take the court for the first time since 2009. Game time for the girls contest is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

“I told the players that they haven’t seen anything like this, ever,” said Bolivar Central Head Coach Cameron Crisp.

The teams will also meet January 8 at Middleton, with a 3:00 p.m. scheduled start time.

Bolivar Central has had the upper hand on the boys side, going 15-1 since 2001, the lone loss coming December 6, 2005, a 60-56 defeat at home, the year after both Bolivar and Middleton won the state title in their classifications.

On the girls side, Middleton is 8-6 versus Bolivar since 2002 and winners of the last eight contests in the series. Bolivar’s last win was a 66-48 victory on January 22, 2005.

The last meeting between the two was a 44-43 win for Middleton on February 10, 2009 following by a 51-49 win for Bolivar on the same night in Middleton.

The games will be broadcast on WMOD Radio.