NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 14, 2006, executed by BILLY ERVIN, PAMELA ERVIN A/K/A PAMELA J. ERVIN, conveying certain real property therein described to WESLEY D. TURNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded August 9, 2006, in Deed Book 645, Page 515 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-7, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-7 who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND SITUATED IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD SET IN THE WEST MARGIN OF FOREST HILL ROAD 25.00 FEET FROM THE CENTER LINE, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF GLENDA FAYE VALES (C-4/54) AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 27 DEGREES 10 MINUTES WEST 266.47 FEET TO AN IRON ROD SET NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF FOREST HILL ROAD AND WEBSTER LANE 25.00 FEET FROM THE CENTER LINE OF FOREST HILL ROAD, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY; THENCE

ALONG THE NORTH SIDE OF WEBSTER LANE; NORTH 79 DEGREES 23 MINUTES WEST 197.94 FEET TO AN IRON ROD SET NORTH OF WEBSTER LANE, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED LOT; THENCE WITH A NEW DIVISION LINE AND WITH ROY BROWN RESIDUE THE FOLLOWING 3 CALLS: (1) NORTH 13 DEGREES 3 MINUTES EAST 163.07 FEET TO AN IRON ROD SET; (2) SOUTH 81 DEGREES 40 MINUTES EAST 37.41 FEET TO AN IRON ROD SET; (3) NORTH 13 DEGREES 38 MINUTES EAST 102.97 FEET TO AN IRON ROD SET, BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY IN THE SOUTH LINE OF VALES; THENCE WITH VALES SOUTH 76 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 224.42 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.30 ACRES MORE OR LESS. PER CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY BY CLARENCE GOODRUM, R.L.S. #1506, HORNSBY, TN, DATED JANUARY 16, 2002.

Parcel ID: 077 021.11

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1395 Forrest Hill Rd, Bolivar, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BILLY ERVIN, PAMELA ERVIN A/K/A PAMELA J. ERVIN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

#192054

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401