Notice to Bidders

The City of Bolivar Street Department is requesting bids for asphalt, per ton, installed for street resurfacing. All bids must be received by 4:00 p.m., April 12, 2021. Bids must be sealed, and marked “Asphalt Bid” and will be opened at the Bolivar City Council meeting on April 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the regular Bolivar City Council meeting at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, TN 38008.

By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to § 12-12-106.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”), the City of Bolivar will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, to be in the best interest of the City.