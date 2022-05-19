Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the

property assessment records of Hardeman County will be available

for public inspection in the Assessor’s Office during normal

business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may

do so at the appointed time and place.

The Hardeman County Board of Equalization will begin its

annual session to examine and equalize the county assessment on

June 1, 2022. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR

TAX YEAR 2022 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2022

REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE June 8, 2022. The

Board will meet each weekday from the hours of 9:30 a.m. to

3:30 p.m. in the conference room of the County Courthouse. Any

owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the

County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this

time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner

bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and

appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final

without further right of appeal. Please call the Assessor’s office for

an appointment. The number is 731-658-6522.