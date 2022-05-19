NOTICE
Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the
property assessment records of Hardeman County will be available
for public inspection in the Assessor’s Office during normal
business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may
do so at the appointed time and place.
The Hardeman County Board of Equalization will begin its
annual session to examine and equalize the county assessment on
June 1, 2022. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR
TAX YEAR 2022 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2022
REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE June 8, 2022. The
Board will meet each weekday from the hours of 9:30 a.m. to
3:30 p.m. in the conference room of the County Courthouse. Any
owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the
County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this
time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner
bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and
appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final
without further right of appeal. Please call the Assessor’s office for
an appointment. The number is 731-658-6522.