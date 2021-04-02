Walley Announces Broadband $$$

Charter Communications announced it will invest part of $22.71 million in Hardeman County to expand broadband access to underserved homes through their Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). Senate District 26, represented by State Senator Page Walley, is receiving the largest investment out of any district in the state.

Senator Walley issued the following statement regarding this announcement:

“This investment is big for Senate District 26, which is receiving the most benefits in the state. I am very pleased my district is receiving these funds which will give almost 15,000 households access broadband. The need for broadband has been amplified due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and I appreciate the dedication of Charter Communications to expanding coverage for underserved areas. I look forward to working with Charter as it takes on these impactful projects.”

According to the release, Hardeman County will get $6 million to expand across 2,647 households in the county.