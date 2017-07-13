Sobriety Checkpoint Notification

Tennessee Law Enforcement is working overtime to keep roads and highways safe from impaired drivers.

Law Enforcement officials in Bolivar will be out in force and cracking down on impaired drivers. The Bolivar Police Department, working under a grant administered through the Tennessee Department Safety, and Tennessee Highway Safety Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint on July 15, 2017 between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on West Market Street in Bolivar. Driving impaired or riding with someone who is driving impaired is not worth the risk. Not only do you risk your life and the lives of others, but also the trauma and financial cost incurred from a crash or arrest for driving while impaired can be significant.

"The time and energy that our officers dedicate to the highly-visible checkpoints will not be wasted," said Bolivar Police Chief Pat Baker. "If you are driving while impaired you will be caught, arrested, and prosecuted."