Hardeman County Earns Three Star Status Again

Hardeman County was presented the Governor’s award for Community Development Performance, Accountability and Efficiency (ThreeStar program) for the eighth year in a row. ThreeStar serves to promote economic and community prosperity through collaboration to positively impact every Tennessean. ThreeStar is a strategic community development program developed to assist communities in preparing for a better future, for today and tomorrow- and for generations to come.

Representatives from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development presented the awards at the Southwest Tennessee Development District. On hand to join Mayor Sain was Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic.