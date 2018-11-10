County Salute to Veterans Scheduled

The Hardeman County Veterans Ceremony will be held November 2 at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The keynote speaker will be Lieutenant John G. Castellaw USMC (Retired).

John “Glad” Castellaw is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Farmspace Systems LLC., a provider of precision agricultural aerial (drone) services and equipment.

For 36 years, he led Marines around the world while flying more than two dozen different aircraft. Castellaw participated in humanitarian operations in Africa, the former Soviet Union, and the Philippines; served with the United Nations (UN) during the Siege of Sarajevo. He commanded the American forces in the multi-national security operation in East Timor and was the chief of staff of the U.S. Central Command at the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. His last tours were in the Pentagon, where he oversaw Marine Aviation and then the Marine Corps budget.

Returning to Tennessee in 2008, he operates the family farm and sits as a director for the Bank of Crockett. In 2010 Castellaw co-founded and is the former president of the non-profit Crockett Policy Institute where he created the “SOLDIER 2 CIVILIAN” program to help veterans find jobs in precision agriculture.

Castellaw is a recognized national security serving as a member of the USGLC National Security Advisory Council, lectures on National Security at the University of Tennessee, Martin, serves with several Washington, DC based groups including the Nuclear Security Working Group (NSWG), the Iran Futures Group, the Climate Security Working Group (CSWG) and sits on the American Security Project (ASP) board of directors.