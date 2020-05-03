County Democrats Like Biden, Too

Hardeman County Democrats went to the polls and asked the state party to cast the majority of delegates in favor of Joe Biden for President.

Biden received 62% of the vote in the county, up from the 42% he received statewide, but good enough for victory statewide as well.

Hardeman County Democrats differed from the second place finisher, giving Michael Bloomberg 19% of the votes, while the state had Bernie Sanders second.

The top five in Hardeman County were then filled by Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Michael Bennett. The top five in the state were Biden, Sanders, Bloomberg, Warren, and Pete Buttigieg, in that order.

Of the 2,823 voters who participated, 1,825 voted in the Democratic Primary, while 998 voted in the Republican primary.

The only local election saw Assessor of Property Josh Pulse receive 1,367 complimentary votes. Pulse, running unopposed, is seeking his third term in office.

President Donald Trump received 974 votes in his bid to represent the Republican Party in the November election.