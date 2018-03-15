TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 31st of December, 2014, by Deed of Trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 737, Page 397, George Boyd Ervin, Jr. and Christopher E. Ervin conveyed to Tommy Sain, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note to Merchants & Planters Bank; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and the owner and holder has declared the unpaid balance due and payable as provided in the said Deed of Trust and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, in front of the west door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee, on FRIDAY, MARCH 23, 2018, AT 11:00 O’CLOCK, A.M. free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind, the following described real estate situated in the 1st Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

TRACT NO.I:

Beginning at the intersection of the centerline of Bills Street and the Southeasterly station grounds property line as acquired by the Mississippi Central and Tennessee Railroad Company, an early predecessor of the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad Company, by deed dated September 4, 1854, and recorded in Record Book U Page 539, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; thence South 26 degrees 14’ 21” West, being Grantor’s Southeasterly property line, 215.55 feet; thence North 52 degrees 34’ 09” West 68.83 feet, more or less, to a point 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of Grantor’s spur tract, I.C.C. #20, as measured perpendicularly thereto; thence North 36 degrees 24’ 18” East, parallel to and 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of said spur tract, 87.46 feet; thence North 29 degrees 14’ 21” East, continuing centerline of said spur tract, 116.27 feet; thence South 63 degrees 45’ 39” East 46.00 feet to the point of beginning.

MAP 79-A GROUP F PARCEL 1.01

TRACT NO.2:

Commencing at the intersection of the said centerline of Bills Street and the Southeasterly station grounds property line; thence South 26 degrees 14’ 21” West 329.80 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing South 26 degrees 14’ 21” West, being Grantor’s Southeasterly property line, 171.30 feet to a point in the South line of Matilda Street; thence West 24.36 feet along the last said South line to an iron spur; thence South 14 degrees 43’ 02” West 58.00 feet, to a section. of railroad rail driven in the ground; thence North 63 degrees 04’ 07” West 110.50 feet, more or less, to a point 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of said spur tract #20 as measured perpendicularly thereto; thence North 33 degrees 34’ 39” East, parallel to and 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of said spur tract 244.33 feet; thence North 36 degrees 24’ 18” East parallel to and 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of said tract, 12.71 feet; thence South 52 degrees 34’ 09” East 89.00 feet to the point of beginning.

MAP 79-A GROUP F PARCEL 1.03

Subject to the rights of the public in that part of Bills Street lying within the limits of the above described

Tract No. 1.

TRACT NO. 3:

Beginning at a point on the north margin of Bills Street where it intersects Polk Street 65 feet to a stake, it being George Boyd Ervin’s S.E. corner; thence west with the S.B.L. of Ervin 50 feet to the depot grounds it being the S.W. corner of Ervin thence with the depot grounds in a southwesterly direction 75 feet to the north margin of Bills Street; thence east with the same 60 feet to the point of beginning.

MAP 79-A GROUP C PARCEL 11.00

TRACT 5:

Commencing at the intersection of the centerline of Bills Street and the southeasterly station grounds property line as acquired by the Mississippi Central and Tennessee Railroad Company, an early predecessor of the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad Company, by deed dated September 4, 1854, and recorded in Record Book U, Page 539, in the Register’s Office, Hardeman County, Tennessee; thence South 26 degrees 14 minutes 21 seconds West 215.55 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing South 26 degrees 14 minutes 21 seconds West, being Grantors Southeasterly property line, 114.25 feet; thence North 52 degrees 34 minutes 09 seconds West 89.00 feet, more or less, to a point 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of Grantor’s spur tract I.C.C. No. 20 as measured perpendicularly thereto; thence North 36 degrees 24 minutes 18 seconds East, parallel to and 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of said spur tract, 112.10 feet; thence South 52 degrees 34 minutes 09 seconds East, 68.83 feet to the point of beginning.

As shown on plat or survey, dated July 24, 1976, prepared by Walter L. Anderson, Professional Engineer.

Map 79—A Group F, Parcel 1.01

This being a portion of the property conveyed to George Boyd Ervin, Jr. and Christopher E. Ervin as found of record in Deed Book 26, Page 227, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

THE PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSURED IS SUBJECT TO A FIRST MORTGAGE TO MERCHANTS & PLANTERS BANK IN TRUST DEED BOOK 667, PAGE 78, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Hardeman County and City of Bolivar Real Property taxes are paid through the tax year 2014. 2015, 2016 and 2017 Hardeman County and City of Bolivar Real Property taxes are due and delinquent. 2018 Hardeman County and City of Bolivar taxes are now a lien but not yet due and payable.

STREET ADDRESS: Railroad Street and Polk Street, Bolivar, TN 38008

The right is reserved to adjourn the day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Title to said real estate is believed to be good, but I will sell and convey only as Trustee.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and all information obtained will be used for that purpose.

This the 1st day of March, 2018

___________________________

TOMMY SAIN,

TRUSTEE

HORNSBY LAW FIRM, P.C.

Attorney for Trustee