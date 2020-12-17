The Town of Toone is a recipient of a 2019 Community Development Block Grant. As a recipient of the CDBG funds, the Town of Toone hereby publishes the Fair Housing Law for informational purposes of all residents of Toone.

FAIR HOUSING LAW

Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of dwellings based on:

 Color

 Religion

 Sex

 National Origin

The Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988, which became effective March 12, 1989, expands the coverage of Title VIII to:

1. Prohibit discrimination in housing on the basis of:

 Disability

 Familial Status

2. Strengthen the administrative enforcement provisions of Title VIII.

3. Provide for the award of monetary damages where discriminatory housing practices are found.

The following actions are considered to be discriminatory under the Fair Housing Law:

 Refusing to sell, rent, deal, or negotiate with any person.

 Discriminating in terms or conditions for buying or renting.

 Advertising that housing is available only to persons of a certain race, color, religion, sex, national origin, or of a specific family size.

 Denying that housing is available for inspection, sale or rent when is really is available.

 "Blockbusting" -persuading owners to sell or rent housing by telling that minority groups are moving in the neighborhood.

 Denying to anyone the use of or participation in any real estate services, such as broker organizations, multiple-listing services or other facilities related to the selling and renting of housing.

 Refusing to allow reasonable accommodation to be made for a person with disabilities.

