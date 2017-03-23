SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE/TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 14th day of March, 2008, by Deed of Trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 667, Page 798, George Boyd Ervin, Jr., Christopher E. Ervin and George Boyd Ervin, Sr., conveyed to Rex Brotherton, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note to Merchants & Planters Bank ; and

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the said Note secured by the said Deed of Trust has nominated and appointed the undersigned Substitute Trustee, which instrument is found of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee in Trust Deed Book 743, Page 629; and

WHEREAS, on the 31st of December, 2014, by Deed of Trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 737, Page 397, George Boyd Ervin, Jr. and Christopher E. Ervin conveyed to Tommy Said, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note to Merchants & Planters Bank; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and the owner and holder has declared the unpaid balance due and payable as provided in the said Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustee/Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee/Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, in front of the west door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee, on MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2017, AT 11:00 O’CLOCK, A.M. free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind, the following described real estate situated in the 1st Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

TRACT NO.I:

Beginning at the intersection of the centerline of Bills Street and the Southeasterly station grounds property line as acquired by the Mississippi Central and Tennessee Railroad Company, an early predecessor of the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad Company, by deed dated September 4, 1854, and recorded in Record Book U Page 539, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; thence South 26 degrees 14’ 21” West, being Grantor’s Southeasterly property line, 215.55 feet; thence North 52 degrees 34’ 09” West 68.83 feet, more or less, to a point 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of Grantor’s spur tract, I.C.C. #20, as measured perpendicularly thereto; thence North 36 degrees 24’ 18” East, parallel to and 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of said spur tract, 87.46 feet; thence North 29 degrees 14’ 21” East, continuing centerline of said spur tract, 116.27 feet; thence South 63 degrees 45’ 39” East 46.00 feet to the point of beginning.

MAP 79-A GROUP F PARCEL 1.01

TRACT NO.2:

Commencing at the intersection of the said centerline of Bills Street and the Southeasterly station grounds property line; thence South 26 degrees 14’ 21” West 329.80 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing South 26 degrees 14’ 21” West, being Grantor’s Southeasterly property line, 171.30 feet to a point in the South line of Matilda Street; thence West 24.36 feet along the last said South line to an iron spur; thence South 14 degrees 43’ 02” West 58.00 feet, to a section. of railroad rail driven in the ground; thence North 63 degrees 04’ 07” West 110.50 feet, more or less, to a point 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of said spur tract #20 as measured perpendicularly thereto; thence North 33 degrees 34’ 39” East, parallel to and 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of said spur tract 244.33 feet; thence North 36 degrees 24’ 18” East parallel to and 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of said tract, 12.71 feet; thence South 52 degrees 34’ 09” East 89.00 feet to the point of beginning.

MAP 79-A GROUP F PARCEL 1.03

Subject to the rights of the public in that part of Bills Street lying within the limits of the above described

Tract No. 1.

TRACT NO. 3:

Beginning at a point on the north margin of Bills Street where it intersects Polk Street 65 feet to a stake, it being George Boyd Ervin’s S.E. corner; thence west with the S.B.L. of Ervin 50 feet to the depot grounds it being the S.W. corner of Ervin thence with the depot grounds in a southwesterly direction 75 feet to the north margin of Bills Street; thence east with the same 60 feet to the point of beginning.

MAP 79-A GROUP C PARCEL 11.00

TRACT NO. 4: Beginning at a point in the center of a. paved surface of Bills Street and a point that was once in the center of the old Illinois Central Railroad main tract (removed), said point witnessed by an iron rod set bearing South 25 degrees 54 minutes West 25.0 feet; thence with the center of Bills Street, South 89 degrees 11 minutes East 117.6 feet; thence with Ervin and Baker Manufacturing Company to and through a line of buildings the following 2 calls: 1) South 29 degrees 14 minutes West 100.2 feet; 2) South 36 degrees 24 minutes West 212.3 feet, passing the southwest corner of Baker Manufacturing Company located near the end of the last building to an iron rod set in the northwest line of Ervin; thence with Ervin, South 33 degrees 35 minutes West 244.3 feet to an iron rod set; thence with Ervin, South 63 degrees 4 minutes East 10.5 feet, this point bears North 63 degrees 4 minutes West 100.0 feet from a railroad iron in the ground on the southeast corner of Ervin; thence with the southeasterly line of the old railroad right-of-way running parallel and 50 feet southeasterly from the center line of said main track and diagonally crossing Railroad Street the following 5 calls: 1) South 33 degrees 28 minutes West 100.0 feet; 2) South 36 degrees 32 minutes West 100.0 feet; 3) South 39 degrees 37 minutes West 100.0 feet; 4) South 42 degrees 42 minutes West 100.0 feet; 5) South 44 degrees 43 minutes West 31.5 feet to a point in Morgan Street just east of the Railroad Street intersection: thence with the center of Morgan Street, North 89 degrees 11 minutes West 144.0 feet to a point in the northwesterly right-of-way line of said old railroad; thence with said northwesterly right-of-way line along the west margin, into, and crossing Fern Street the following 5 calls: 1) North 46 degrees 52 minutes East 100.0 feet; 2) North 43 degrees 36 minutes East 100.0 feet; 3) North 40 degrees 21 minutes East 100.0 feet; 4) North 37 degrees 6 minutes East 100.0 feet; 5) North 35 degrees 0 minutes East 29 feet to a point bearing South 55 degrees 29 minutes East 1.9 feet from an old iron found; thence with Lake, South 55 degrees 29 minutes East 50.0 feet to an iron rod set in the center line of what was once the said railroad main track; thence with the center of same the following 4 calls: 1) North 32 degrees 56 minutes East 100.0 feet to an iron rod set; 2) North 29 degrees 46 minutes East 100.0 feet; 3) North 27 degrees 3 minutes East 72.2 feet to an iron rod set; 4) North 25 degrees 54 minutes East 306.4 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.82 acres more or less.

Per Certificate of Survey by Clarence Goodrum, R.L.S. #1504. Hornsby Tennessee, dated January 24, 1995. A description of this property was not furnished. This survey was made from railroad maps, city maps, and adjoining property deeds as found referenced in the Tax Assessor’s Office. No certificate of title is made and this survey is subject to any encroachments, easements covenants, agreements, or right-of-way rights to public street within the bounds of this survey.

MAP 79-A GROUP C PARCEL 21.00

TRACT 5:

Commencing at the intersection of the centerline of Bills Street and the southeasterly station grounds property line as acquired by the Mississippi Central and Tennessee Railroad Company, an early predecessor of the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad Company, by deed dated September 4, 1854, and recorded in Record Book U, Page 539, in the Register’s Office, Hardeman County, Tennessee; thence South 26 degrees 14 minutes 21 seconds West 215.55 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing South 26 degrees 14 minutes 21 seconds West, being Grantors Southeasterly property line, 114.25 feet; thence North 52 degrees 34 minutes 09 seconds West 89.00 feet, more or less, to a point 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of Grantor’s spur tract I.C.C. No. 20 as measured perpendicularly thereto; thence North 36 degrees 24 minutes 18 seconds East, parallel to and 15 feet Southeasterly from the centerline of said spur tract, 112.10 feet; thence South 52 degrees 34 minutes 09 seconds East, 68.83 feet to the point of beginning.

As shown on plat or survey, dated July 24, 1976, prepared by Walter L. Anderson, Professional Engineer.

Map 79—A Group F, Parcel 1.01

Hardeman County and City of Bolivar Real Property taxes are paid through the tax year 2014. 2015 and 2016 Hardeman County and City of Bolivar Real Property taxes are due and delinquent. 2017 Hardeman County and City of Bolivar taxes are now a lien but not yet due and payable.

STREET ADDRESS: Railroad Street and Polk Street

Bolivar, TN 38008

Other interested parties:

None.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Title to said real estate is believed to be good, but I will sell and convey only as Trustee.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and all information obtained will be used for that purpose.

This the 21st day of March, 2017.

TOMMY SAIN, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE/TRUSTEE

HORNSBY LAW FIRM, P.C.

Attorneys for Trustee