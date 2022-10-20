SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE - Pepper

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 15, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SEAN PEPPER AND STEPHANIE MICHELLE PEPPER, to April Burkett, A Georgia Corporation, Trustee, on July 2, 2021, at Record Book 787, Page 592-608 as Instrument No. 224167 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: ON Q FINANCIAL, INC. The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

PARCEL ONE: BEGINNING at a 14 inch hickory tree, being the S.E. corner of Ray Mullins, runs thence with the W.B.L. of the residue of Orville Cranford`s property south 693 feet to a stake in the N.B.L. of the Donald Glidewell property, being the S.W. corner of said residue; thence with the N.B.L. of said Glidewell property and an old fence North 89 degrees 30 minutes West 832 feet to a fence corner; thence North 88 degrees West 61 feet to a stake, being an interior corner of said Glidewell property; thence with the E.B.L. of said Glidewell property North 267 feet to a stake; thence with the S.B.L. of said Glidewell property East 250 feet to a stake, being an exterior corner of said Glidewell property; thence with the E.B.L. of said Glidewell property North 431.8 feet to a stake, being an interior corner of said Glidewell property; thence with a S.B.L. of said Glidewell and the S.B.L. of the Ray Mullins property South 88 degrees 30 minutes East 641 feet to the point of beginning, containing 11.78 acres. The above description being the same used in prior deeds.

INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE ARE THE FOLLOWING TRACTS OF REAL PROPERTY, being more particularly described as follows, to- wit:

EXCLUSION ONE:

Beginning at an iron stake in the N.B.L. of the Donald Glidewell property and being the S.W. corner of the residue of the Ray Mullins property, runs thence with said Glidewell`s N.B.L. these calls (1) North 88 degrees 30 minutes West 425 feet (2) North 88 degrees W. 61 feet to an iron pipe, being an interior corner of said Glidewell property, thence with an E.B.L. of said Glidewell property North 267 feet to an iron pipe, being an interior corner of said Glidewell property, thence with a S.B.L. of said Glidewell property East 250.3 feet to an iron pipe, being an exterior corner of said Glidewell property, thence with an E.B.L. said Glidewell property North 431.8 feet to an iron pipe, being an interior corner of said Glidewell property, thence with a S.B.L. of said Glidewell property South 88 degrees 30 minutes East 233.5 feet to an iron fence post, being a S.E. corner of said Glidewell property, thence with the W.B.L. of the Residue of the Ray Mullins property south 696 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.27 acres. Exclusion One being the same real property conveyed from Dennis R. Mullins and wife, Judith G. Mullins to Donald Glidewell by deed dated February 1, 1983, as found of record in Deed Book C-9, Page 487, Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

EXCLUSION TWO: Beginning at a stake, being the S.E. corner of Elmer Cranford property, the S.E. corner of the Charles Crocker property, the N.E. corner of the Ray Mullins property and the N.W. corner of the Orville Cranford property, runs thence S. 5 degrees 15 minutes East 150 feet with Orville Cranford`s W.B.L. to a stake; thence West 96 feet to a stake; thence N. 5 degrees 15 minutes West 150 feet to a stake in the S.B.L. of Charles Crocker`s S.B.L. thence east 96 feet with same to the point of beginning, containing 0.33 acres. Exclusion Two being the same real property conveyed from Ray Mullins and wife, Judy Mullins to Charles Crocker dated May 17, 1982, as found of record in Deed Book W-8, Page 253, Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

PARCEL TWO: According to the J.H. Maloney survey ofFebruary 24, 1934: A house lot about 1/2 mile North of the N.P. Rich Farm tract, lying due North and South, and East and West, being 37 2/3 poles N. and S. on both sides; 25 1/2 poles E. and W. on both ends, containing 6 acres more or less. Bounded on the North by Tom Boyd; On the East by Burt Hodum; and on the South by J.W. Hudson and on the West by L.A. Cranford. Being same property as deeded to us by N.P. Rich and recorded in Register`s Office, Hardeman County, Tenn., on February 27, 1948. Being the same property conveyed to grantors herein by Deed recorded in Deed Book 109, page 452, in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Address: 860 Oak Grove Church Road, Pocahontas, TN 38061

Map 194, Parcel 9.00

Tax ID: 194 00900 000000

Current Owner(s) of Property:

SEAN PEPPER AND STEPHANIE MICHELLE PEPPER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 860 Oak Grove Church Rd, Pocahontas, TN 38061, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SEAN PEPPER

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/ IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 22-000365- 391-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273

7100 COMMERCE WAY

BRENTWOOD, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE:

HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/