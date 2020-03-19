SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be held on April 9, 2020, at or about 10:00 am, local time, at the usual and customary location of the

Hardeman County Courthouse, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Kathy Ann Roberts, unmarried, to Bobby M. Goode, as Trustee

and the United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture,

Beneficiary, executed January 14, 2014, of record in Book 716, Page 836, in the Register's Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee

("Deed of Trust"), conducted by Stephens Millirons, P.C., having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the

Hardeman County Register's Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has

been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture

The hereinafter described real property located in Hardeman County will be sold to the highest call bidder, for cash, subject to all

unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: Beginning at a 1/2 inch iron rod found (cap #1506) on the South right of way of Highway 138 (50 foot right of way),

on the Southeast corner of the William M. Fahr, III property as recorded in Deed Book 65, Page 650 and shown on Tax Map 41, Parcel

9.01, and on a Northerly corner of the Keller Limited Partnership as recorded in Deed Book W-17, Page 823, and shown on Tax Map

41, Parcel 8.00 of which the herein described Lot 1 is a part, runs thence with the South right of way of Highway 138, 196.27 feet

along the arc of a curve to the left, having a radius of 850.00 feet and a chord bearing of South 49 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds

East 195.84 feet to a 1/2 inch iron rod set (cap #907), bearing South 78 degrees 55 minutes 14 seconds East 6.43 feet from the

Southeast corner of a concrete box culvert; thence with severance lines and Keller Family Limited Partnership residue the following

2 calls: (1) South 25 degrees 22 minutes 32 seconds West 172.08 feet to a 1/2 inch iron rod set (cap #907); (2) North 58 degrees 08

minutes 05 seconds West 232.00 feet to a 1/2 iron rod set (cap #907) by old fence; thence with the Melvin Brown and wife, Gwen

Brown property as recorded in Deed Book C-16, Page 577 and shown on Tax Map 41, Parcel 6.00, generally along and by old fence,

North 21 degrees 29 minutes 49 seconds East 173.95 feet to a 1/2 inch iron rod found; thence with Fahr, III, South 88 degrees 53

minutes 11 seconds East 58.58 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.00 acre, more or less, by survey of Goodrum Land Surveying,

on October 22, 2013. All bearings noted herein are relative to the Keller Family Limited Partnership deed of record in Deed Book W-

17, Page 823.

Being the same property conveyed to Kathy Ann Roberts, unmarried, by Deed from Keller Family Limited Partnership in Deed Book

70, Page 307, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 1315 Hwy 138, Toone, TN 38381, but such address is not part of

the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 041-008.35-000

Current owner(s) of Property: Kathy Ann Roberts

Other interested parties: None

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive

covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise

waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds

of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of

Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO

TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR

USE OR PURPOSE.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication

upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

The right is reserved to sell the Property to the next highest bidder in the event any higher bidder does not comply with the terms of

the sale.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may

be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to

Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on

the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama

35802.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Stephens Millirons, P.C., Substitute Trustee

120 Seven Cedars Drive

Huntsville, AL 35802

PH: (256) 382-5500

FX: (256) 536-9388

SMPC# 2019-19787/cls

Bulletin Times

March 12, 2020, March 19, 2020, March 26, 2020