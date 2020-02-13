SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be held on at or about 10 am, local time, at the usual and customary location of the Hardeman

County Courthouse, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Kathy Ann Roberts, unmarried, to Bobby M. Goode,

as Trustee and the United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United

States Department of Agriculture, Beneficiary, executed January 14, 2014, of record in Book 716, Page 836, in the

Register's Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee ("Deed of Trust"), conducted by Stephens Millirons, P.C., having

been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman County Register's Office. Default in the performance

of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been

declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department

of Agriculture

The hereinafter described real property located in Hardeman County will be sold to the highest call bidder, for cash,

subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: Beginning at a 1/2 inch iron rod found (cap #1506) on the South right of way of Highway 138 (50

foot right of way), on the Southeast corner of the William M. Fahr, III property as recorded in Deed Book 65, Page

650 and shown on Tax Map 41, Parcel 9.01, and on a Northerly corner of the Keller Limited Partnership as recorded

in Deed Book W-17, Page 823, and shown on Tax Map 41, Parcel 8.00 of which the herein described Lot 1 is a part,

runs thence with the South right of way of Highway 138, 196.27 feet along the arc of a curve to the left, having a

radius of 850.00 feet and a chord bearing of South 49 degrees 17 minutes 49 seconds East 195.84 feet to a 1/2 inch

iron rod set (cap #907), bearing South 78 degrees 55 minutes 14 seconds East 6.43 feet from the Southeast corner

of a concrete box culvert; thence with severance lines and Keller Family Limited Partnership residue the following 2

calls: (1) South 25 degrees 22 minutes 32 seconds West 172.08 feet to a 1/2 inch iron rod set (cap #907); (2) North

58 degrees 08 minutes 05 seconds West 232.00 feet to a 1/2 iron rod set (cap #907) by old fence; thence with the

Melvin Brown and wife, Gwen Brown property as recorded in Deed Book C-16, Page 577 and shown on Tax Map 41,

Parcel 6.00, generally along and by old fence, North 21 degrees 29 minutes 49 seconds East 173.95 feet to a 1/2

inch iron rod found; thence with Fahr, III, South 88 degrees 53 minutes 11 seconds East 58.58 feet to the point of beginning,

containing 1.00 acre, more or less, by survey of Goodrum Land Surveying, on October 22, 2013. All bearings

noted herein are relative to the Keller Family Limited Partnership deed of record in Deed Book W-17, Page 823.

Being the same property conveyed to Kathy Ann Roberts, unmarried, by Deed from Keller Family Limited Partnership

in Deed Book 70, Page 307, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 1315 Hwy 138, Toone, TN 38381, but such address

is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein

shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 041-008.35-000

Current owner(s) of Property: Kathy Ann Roberts

Other interested parties: None

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments;

any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory

or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency,

state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse

claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted

or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED,

RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS

FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without

further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned

day, time, and place of sale. The right is reserved to sell the Property to the next highest bidder in the event

any higher bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee.

This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds

made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be

paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons,

P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT

PURPOSE.

Stephens Millirons, P.C., Substitute Trustee

120 Seven Cedars Drive

Huntsville, AL 35802

PH: (256) 382-5500

FX: (256) 536-9388

SMPC# 2019-19787

Bulletin Times

February 6, 2020, February 13, 2020, February 20, 2020