SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 19, 2017 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BETTY WEAVER, to T. Larry Edmondson`s Office, Trustee, on March 5, 2007, at Record Book 655, Page 335 as Instrument No. 82427 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Citibank, N.A., as trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK A14, PAGE 277, ID# 098-098-025.08, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY.

TRACT 1:

BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF STATE ROUTE 125 AND THE NORTH LINE OF OAK HILL CHURCH ROAD THENCE 1) NORTH 46 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST WITH THE WEST LINE OF STATE ROUTE 125 A DISTANCE OF 168 FEET TO A FENCE, THE SOUTH LINE OF J.D. HOWELL THENCE 2) SOUTH 66 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST WITH THE FENCE AND HOWELL A DISTANCEOF 110.60 FEET THENCE 3) SOUTH 26 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 204.32 FEET TO A POINT IN THE NORTH LINE OF OAK HILL CHURCH ROAD THENCE 4) NORTH 49 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST WITH THE NORTH LINE OF OAK HILL CHURCH ROAD A DISTANCE OF 170 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CONTAINING 25,498 SQUARE FEET.

PER CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY BY WALTER L. ANDERSON, P.E., BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE, DATED OCTOBER 29, 1990.

THIS BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED TO GEORGE SINCLAIR, JR. AND TRAVIS FREEMAN, BY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK T-10, PAGE 193, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

MAP 098, PARCEL 25.02

BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM GEORGE SINCLAIR, JR., AND TRAVIS FREEMAN AS SET FORTH IN BOOK A14 PAGE 277 DATED 04/18/1991 AND RECORDED

04/19/1991, HARDEMAN COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 098.025.08

Current Owner(s) of Property: BETTY WEAVER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 15315 HWY 125 S, Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000031-347

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

BCNS 122177