SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 24, 2018 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ARETHA GREEN AND FREIDA HERRON, to Arnold M. Weiss, Trustee, on February 20, 2004, at Record Book 604, Page 33 as Instrument No. 46326 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-4

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

All that certain parcel of land situate in the 2nd Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, being known and described as follows:

Beginning at a cotton picker spindle in the center of Vildo Road, being the Northeast corner of the Margaret H. Tucker property (R-9/220), runs thence with the center of said road South 46 degrees 14 minutes East 175.2 feet to a cotton picker spindle, being the Northeast corner of the residue of the Alan Moss property; thence with the North boundary line of said residue South 52 degrees 36 minutes West 159.3 feet to a steel post in the East boundary line of said residue South 52 feet 36 minutes West 159.3 feet to a steel post in the East boundary line of said Tucker property, being the Northwest corner of said residue; thence with the East boundary line of said Tucker property North 01 degree 14 minutes East 271.9 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.317 acres.

Per certificate of Survey by L. Wayne Yates, R.L.S #486, Bolivar, Tennessee, dated December 2, 1997.

Being the same property as conveyed from Alan Moss and Janette H. Moss to Freida Herron and Aretha Green, as described in Deed Book L16 Page 108, Recorded 05/08/1998 in HARDEMAN Count Records.

Tax ID: 50-11-01

Current Owner(s) of Property: ARETHA GREEN AND FREIDA HERRON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1875 Vildo Road, Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000096-505-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

BCNS 139771