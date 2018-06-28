SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 10, 2018 on or about 11:00AM local time, At the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street Bolivar, TN., conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CONTRINA LANETTE ROBERTSON, to Sheila Boykin Stevenson, Trustee, on June 24, 2008, at Record Book 670, Page 499-511 as Instrument No. 94984 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Beginning in center of the John Overton Road on the Northeast corner of Tract 1 for 13.74 acres being the Northwest corner of the herein described Tract 2, said point bears Northeast 331.3 feet from the West line of Jones and Smith as measured along the center of road and bears North 22 degrees 0 minutes West 28.0 feet from an iron rod set as a witness, thence with the center of said road the following 4 calls: (1) North 39 degrees 11 minutes East 78.9 feet; (2) North 55 degrees 30 minutes East 83.7 feet; (3) North 86 degrees 37 minutes East 53.7 feet; (4) South 68 degrees 43 minutes East 65.5 feet to the original North line of Jones and Smith; thence with said line and continuing generally along said road the following 3 calls (1) South 49 degrees 35 minutes East 24.4 feet; (2) South 61 degrees 0 minutes East 110.0 feet; (3) South 77 degrees 26 minutes East 178.4 feet to the Northwest corner of Tract 3; thence with said tract, South 2 degrees 45 minutes East, passing an iron rod set at 22.2 feet and on for a total of 1117.1 feet to a steel fence post as found, a northeast corner of Tract 5 and a northwest corner of Charles L. Mullen; thence with Tract 5, South 63 degrees 7 minutes West 108.8 feet to an iron rod set, the Southeast corner of Tract 1; thence with said tract, North 22 degrees 0 minutes West 1278.1 feet to the point of beginning containing 8.97 acres more or less.

Being the same real estate conveyed to the grantor(s) herein by deed of record in Deed Book 39, Page 751, in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 23.03

Current Owner(s) of Property: CONTRINA LANETTE ROBERTSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 80 Overton Loop, Toone, TN 38381, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AND REPUBLIC FINANCE LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 18-000189-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

BCNS 139024