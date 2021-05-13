SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on June 22, 2021 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by REBECCA J. DORRIS AND GUY DORRIS III, to Jesse H. Ford III, Trustee, on December 23, 2005, at Record Book 636, Page 233-236 as Instrument No. 68695 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Elizon Master Participation Trust I, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Owner Trustee

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

All that certain property situated in the 7th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Measured N. 31 deg. E 218 feet from a corner of the land shown in Book M-4, Page 484, to a point 22 feet S. 59 deg. W. from center in Forrest Hill Road, a N.W. corner of the 2 acres and run S. 59 deg. W. 418 feet to a stake, a S.W. corner of this 2 acres; thence S. 31 deg. E 209 feet to a stake, a S.E. corner of the 2 acres; thence N. 59 deg. E 418 feet to a stake 22 feet S.W. of center in Forrest Hill Road; thence with S.W. margin of said road N. 31 degrees W. 209 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2 acres.

Being the property conveyed in Quit Claim Deed from Guy Dorris, III to Guy Dorris, III and wife, Rebecca J. Dorris, dated November 23, 2004, recorded December 9,2004, in Deed Book 12, Page 799, in the Register`s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 072 00904 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: REBECCA J. DORRIS AND GUY DORRIS III

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2615 Forrest Hill Rd, Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE/DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425 by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in the original amount of $26,300.96 at Record Book 4, Page 474 as Instrument No. 178031 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 21-000020-347-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273, 7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

#180319