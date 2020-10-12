SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 26, 2021 on or about 1:00 PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by INIZE CHESHIER, to Arnold M. Weiss, Trustee, on December 3, 2002, at Record Book 582, Page 207-218 as Instrument No. 34789 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee f/k/a Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Renaissance HEL Trust 2002-4

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

A certain lot or parcel of real estate situated in the Town of Toone, Tennessee, 8th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee and described as follows to wit:

Bounded on the North by Bradford; on the South by Vernon; on the East by Bradford and on the West by Toone, and Cloverport Road, it being the same property formerly owned by Gabe Polk and sold to Anderson Merchantile Company by virtue of an Order of the Circuit Court of Hardeman County, Tennessee and shown in Minute Book 13, Page 342, Office of said Clerk.

Being the same property conveyed to Mance Cheshier and wife, Inize Cheshier by deed from Mrs. A.S. Anderson, sole owner of Anderson Mechantile Company dated February 16, 1953 and being of record in Deed Book V-3, Page 576, in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. The said Mance Cheshier predeceased his wife thus vesting her as the owner of the above described real property as the surviving tenant by the entirety.

Also being the same property conveying an interest to Alvin E. Pirtle by Quitclaim Deed from Inize Cheshier to create a tenancy in common with the express right of survivorship dated may 13, 2010 and being of record in Deed Book 50, Page 530, as Instrument Number 113002 in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 034 03400 000722

Current Owner(s) of Property: INIZE CHESHIER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2460 Hwy 138, Toone, TN 38381, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ALVIN E. PIRTLE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.

20-000381-671-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons,

Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

#176985