SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 11, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM local time, At the West Door of the, Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LONNIE D. BURKEENS AND GLADA P. BURKEENS, to ARCHER LAND TITLE, Trustee, on December 20, 2005, at Record Book 636, Page 88-101 as Instrument No. 68658 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR FFMLT TRUST 2006-FF4, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-FF4

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

A certain tract or parcel of land in the 1st Civil District of Hardeman County, in the State of Tennessee, described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake in new public road, it being the S.W. corner of Robert Cryer; and runs thence West with said road 185 feet to a stake, it being the S.E. corner of a 30 feet strip reserved by the grantors herein; thence North with the E.B.L. of said strip 185 feet to a stake in the S.B.L. of Willie Doyle; thence East with the same 190 feet to a stake, it being the N.W. corner of Robert Cryer; thence South with Cryer`s W.B.L 220 feet to the beginning.

BEING the same property conveyed to Lonnie D. Burkeens and wife, Glada P. Burkeens by Warranty Deed from Emmett Vincent, dated May 2, 1979 and recorded June 11, 1979, of record in Book M-7, Page 460, Register`s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Subject to any and all applicable restrictions and easements of record.

PROPERTY ADDRESS (for information only):

110 Baker Hill Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008

Map & Parcel: 098-057.00

Tax ID: 098-057.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: LONNIE D. BURKEENS AND GLADA P. BURKEENS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 110 Baker Hill Road, Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF LONNIE D. BURKEENS AND RONNIE BURKEENS AND STEPHEN JOHNSON AND DELAINE JOHNSON

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-000052-370-3

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

BCNS #153337