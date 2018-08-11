SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated November 28, 2006, executed by Yolanda J. Lanton and Daniel T. Lanton, to Anthony R. Steele, Trustee, and recorded in Book 650, Page 264 in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated October 9, 2018, recorded in Book 758, Page 811, in the above mentioned Register’s Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the front door of the Hardeman County Courthouse located in Bolivar, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land located in Hardeman County, Tennessee more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Beginning at an iron in the east boundary line of the Betty M. Stanfill property (U-14/429), being the Northwest corner of the Brenda T. Hoyle property (Z-14/548), runs then with the east boundary line of said Stanfill property and with the east boundary line of a 1.01 acre tract of the residue of the David L Mangham property North 29 degrees 39 minutes East 279.07 feet to an iron AS FOUND, BEING the Northwest corner of said 1.01acre lot and the True point of beginning, runs thence with the east boundary line of said Stanfill property North 29 degrees 39 minutes 09 seconds East 654.01 feet to an iron, being the Southwest corner of the residue of said Mangham property; thence with the south boundary line of said residue South 75 degrees East 236.9 feet to an iron in the west boundary line of the Candice R. Stanfill property (U-14/427), being the Southeast corner of said residue; thence with the west boundary lien of said Stanfill property South 34 degrees 40 minutes 57 seconds West 672 feet to an iron, being the Northeast corner of said 1.01 acres lot; thence with the north boundary line of said lot North 75 degrees West 176 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 3.00 acres.

NOTE: There is to be a 50 foot wide access road for ingress and egress starting in the north margin of Mt. Comfort Road and running along the west boundary lien of the Hoyle property (Z-14/548), the west boundary line of the 1.01 acre lot of said Mangham residue and along the west boundary line of the above described 3.00 acre tract to the 6.00 acre residue of the David L. Mangham property.

Together with that certain 2007 Fleetwood 4603S manufactured home, Serial No.: KYFL645AB08746SK12.

DEED REFERENCE:

Being the same property conveyed to Yolanda Mangham Lanton and husband, Daniel T. Lanton by quitclaim deed dated November 27, 2006 and of record in Book 28, Page 399, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Subject to any and all existing ROW, easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in said Register’s Office including a Right-of-Way Easement recorded in Book 31, Page 100 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 650, Page 264, said Register’s Office.

TAX MAP-PARCEL NO.: 106-004.13

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1844 Mt. Comfort Drive, Hickory Valley, Tennessee as shown on the tax maps for the Assessor of Property for Hardeman County, TN.

This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal, and any and all prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.

The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The substitute trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met.

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 47-9-604 this sale may also include the manufactured home described as one (1) 2007 Fleetwood 4603S manufactured home, Serial No.: KYFL645AB08746SK12.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

Terms of sale: Cash

Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum

Substitute Trustee

2303 8th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37204

(615) 255-8690

Interested Parties: Hardeman County Clerk and Master Freedom Homes 656

File #74954