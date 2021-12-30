Substitute Trustee’s Notice of Sale of Real Estate

the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 30th day of January, 2020, by Anthony Lee Garrison and Krista Mae Roze Garrison, to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 771, Page 517. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 793, Page 288 in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 21st day of January, 2022, commencing at 12:00 noon, at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

The following described real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to-wit:

Beginning at an iron pin found in the South right of way of Robins Hill Lane, which point is the Northwest corner of Bruce Wring as recorded in Deed Book J17, Page 96, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; thence, from the point of beginning, and with the West line of Wring, South 00 degrees 20 minutes 31 seconds West 730.01 feet to an iron pin found in the North line of John Oswalt as recorded in Deed Book 66, Page 466; thence, with the North line of Oswalt, South 89 degrees 59 minutes 48 seconds West 396.03 feet to an iron pin set; thence, on a new line through Harvey, North 26 degrees 08 minutes 26 seconds East 268.10 feet to an iron pin set, North 00 degrees 20 minutes 31 seconds East 489.00 feet to an iron pin set in the South right of way of Robins Hill Lane; thence, with the South right of way of Robins Hill Lane, North 89 degrees 55 minutes 35 seconds East 279.36 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5.00 acres.

Being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 002.22 on Tax Map 064.

Being the same property conveyed to Anthony L. Garrison and wife, Krista Mae Roze Garrison, by Warranty Deed from Catherine Harvey, of record in Deed Book 102, Page 692, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, dated January 30, 2020 and recorded on January 30, 2020.

Property Address: 205 Robbins Hill Ln, Hardeman County, Tennessee

Owner of Property: Anthony Garrison and wife, Krista Mae Roz Garrison

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: NONE

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 27th day of December, 2022.

Thomas M.Minor,

Substitute Trustee

Minor Johnston Douglas, PLLC

Attorneys for Substitute

Trustee

124 East Market Street

Somerville, TN 38068

(901) 465-3117