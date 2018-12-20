SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 2nd day of May, 2006, by Tommy Lane and Tammy Bomar, to Cathy Hornsby, as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 650, Page 130. Thomas M. Minor having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 758, Page 821 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; and

Whereas, the United States Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service has recorded with the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee Notice of Federal Tax Lien against Letcher T. Lane a/k/a Tommy Lane, said lien being of record at Federal Tax Lien Book 4, Page 707. Pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) notice has been timely given to the Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service. This sale will be subject to the right of the Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service to redeem the land as provided in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).

Whereas, Ralph H. Potter and wife, Faye Potter, the owner of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 4th day of January, 2019, commencing at 12:15 p.m., at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at an iron rod on the southwest corner of Doris Johnson (Deed Book J-14, Page 277), in the east line of Lela F. Haase (Deed Book S-17, Page 820), and on the northwest corner of Ralph Potter (Deed Book R-15, Page 164) of which the herein described property is a part, thence with the south line of Johnson to and then generally along and by a fence South 88 degrees 51 minutes 46 seconds East 1846.52 feet to a 24 inch red oak on the bank of big ditch; thence continuing with Johnson, North 89 degrees 19 minutes 39 seconds East 158.07 feet to a point in the center of said big ditch; thence with the center of said big ditch the following 39 calls: 1) North 54 degrees 0 minutes 45 seconds East 46.58 feet; 2) North 82 degrees 33 minutes 58 seconds East 82.44 feet; 3) South 53 degrees 15 minutes 5 seconds East 32.43 feet; 4) North 88 degrees 42 minutes 29 seconds East 43.69 feet; 5) South 55 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds East 41.90 feet; 6) South 84 degrees 13 minutes 15 seconds East 59.71 feet; 7) North 83 degrees 50 minutes 28 seconds East 109.18 feet; 8) North 86 degrees 53 minutes 17 seconds East 73.84 feet; 9) South 85 degrees 58 minutes 21 seconds East 34.96 feet; 10) South 27 degrees 49 minutes 22 seconds East 31.40 feet; 11) South 88 degrees 58 minutes 31 seconds East 44.04 feet; 12) North 41 degrees 55 minutes 47 seconds East 52.14 feet; 13) North 56 degrees 52 minutes 34 seconds East 41.02 feet; 14) South 70 degrees 5 minutes 37 seconds East 60.39 feet; 15) South 3 degrees 4 minutes 54 seconds West 44.46 feet; 16) North 60 degrees 3 minutes 29 seconds East 66.63 feet; 17) South 75 degrees 14 minutes 6 seconds East 51.91 feet; 18) South 55 degrees 7 minutes 27 seconds East 23.37 feet; 19) South 8 degrees 32 minutes 39 seconds East 25.77 feet; 20) South 50 degrees 38 minutes 8 seconds West 26.11 feet; 21) South 33 degrees 27 minutes 47 seconds East 57.42 feet; 22) North 79 degrees 23 minutes 9 seconds East 26.64 feet; 23) North 45 degrees 33 minutes 5 seconds East 32.04 feet; 24) South 68 degrees 6 minutes 18 seconds East 115.08 feet; 25) South 56 degrees 32 minutes 39 seconds East 67.24 feet; 26) South 71 degrees 47 minutes 32 seconds East 145.90 feet; 27) South 69 degrees 40 minutes 4 seconds East 86.97 feet; 28) South 46 degrees 17 minutes 18 seconds East 66.36 feet; 29) South 67 degrees 10 minutes 17 seconds East 84.74 feet; 30) South 77 degrees 34 minutes 17 seconds East 57.13 feet; 31) South 4 degrees 57 minutes 37 seconds East 43.28 feet; 32) South 14 degrees 54 minutes 40 seconds East 31.56 feet; 33) North 87 degrees 49 minutes 27 seconds East 39.28 feet; 34) North 18 degrees 2 minutes 48 seconds East 26.80 feet; 35) South 66 degrees 37 minutes 7 seconds East 60.96 feet; 36) South 8 degrees 35 minutes 0 seconds East 19.53 feet; 37) South 34 degrees 15 minutes 54 seconds East 38.10 feet; 38) South 85 degrees 9 minutes 33 seconds East 47.96 feet; 39) South 65 degrees 34 minutes 12 seconds East 128.67 feet to a bolt in an old railroad trestle; thence with Charles Thomas Bryant (Deed Book J-17, Page 521) generally along and by a fence the following 9 calls: 1) South 28 degrees 37 minutes 15 seconds West 223.17 feet; 2) South 57 degrees 0 minutes 56 seconds East 31.17 feet; 3) South 0 degrees 14 minutes 56 seconds East 257.10 feet to an iron rod set; 4) South 41 degrees 39 minutes 18 seconds East 46.53 feet; 5) South 31 degrees 13 minutes 38 seconds East 80.13 feet; 6) South 44 degrees 36 minutes 42 seconds East 24.62 feet; 7) South 71 degrees 4 minutes 13 seconds East 46.06 feet; 8) South 51 degrees 4 minutes 39 seconds East 51.35 feet; 9) South 32 degrees 11 minutes 21 seconds East 62.18 feet to a point in the center of a creek, said point witnessed by an iron rod set bearing northwesterly 37.91 feet; thence with the center of said creek the following 6 calls: 1) South 13 degrees 09 minutes 15 seconds West 416.21 feet; 2) South 87 degrees 49 minutes 55 seconds West 65.49 feet; 3) North 51 degrees 22 minutes 15 seconds West 176.96 feet; 4) South 71 degrees 47 minutes 11 seconds West 94.26 feet; 5) South 37 degrees 18 minutes 5 seconds West 131.83 feet; 6) South 13 degrees 42 minutes 59 seconds West 218.43 feet to a point in the intersection of said creek and a ditch; thence with the center of said ditch the following 30 calls: 1) South 87 degrees 5 minutes 29 seconds West 62.79 feet; 2) South 57 degrees 27 minutes 23 seconds West 36.71 feet; 3) North 80 degrees 38 minutes 30 seconds West 109.14 feet; 4) North 68 degrees 44 minutes 41 seconds West 68.84 feet; 5) South 72 degrees 5 minutes 35 seconds West 56.24 feet; 6) North 56 degrees 25 minutes 54 seconds West 63.91 feet; 7) South 40 degrees 59 minutes 41 seconds West 37.96 feet; 8) North 63 degrees 18 minutes 15 seconds West 79.97 feet; 9) South 74 degrees 52 minutes 55 seconds West 48.02 feet; 10) North 68 degrees 57 minutes 44 seconds West 121.10 feet; 11) South 73 degrees 37 minutes 52 seconds West 16.94 feet; 12) North 51 degrees 11 minutes 3 seconds West 64.37 feet; 13) North 62 degrees 30 minutes 31 seconds West 133.29 feet; 14) South 87 degrees 59 minutes 7 seconds West 47.32 feet; 15) North 68 degrees 27 minutes 6 seconds West 56.91 feet; 16) North 87 degrees 53 minutes 32 seconds West 43.31 feet; 17) North 57 degrees 28 minutes 19 seconds West 60.26 feet; 18) North 84 degrees 9 minutes 15 seconds West 38.52 feet; 19) North 10 degrees 41 minutes 0 seconds West 46.94 feet; 20) North 62 degrees 3 minutes 39 seconds East 37.01 feet; 21) North 44 degrees 54 minutes 4 seconds West 35.10 feet; 22) North 74 degrees 19 minutes 25 seconds West 62.36 feet; 23) North 38 degrees 8 minutes 14 seconds West 84.70 feet; 24) South 80 degrees 28 minutes 6 seconds West 73.61 feet; 25) North 51 degrees 4 minutes 30 seconds West 151.60 feet; 26) South 57 degrees 49 minutes 3 seconds West 56.88 feet; 27) North 81 degrees 10 minutes 34 seconds West 41.57 feet; 28) South 83 degrees 22 minutes 6 seconds West 78.30 feet; 29) South 53 degrees 29 minutes 43 seconds West 121.13 feet; 30) North 76 degrees 57 minutes 1 seconds West 140.57 feet; thence leaving said ditch continuing with Potter residue, South 2 degrees 3 minutes 4 seconds East passing at iron rod set at 26.85 feet and on for a total distance of 771.12 feet to the center of Walker Lane, said point witnessed by an iron rod set bearing northerly 14.97 feet on the last described line; thence with the center of Walker Lane the following 12 calls: 1) North 70 degrees 0 minutes 40 seconds West 60.63 feet; 2) North 77 degrees 02 minutes 0 seconds West 115.68 feet; 3) North 82 degrees 26 minutes 24 seconds West 79.64 feet; 4) North 85 degrees 55 minutes 26 seconds West 196.54 feet; 5) South 89 degrees 35 minutes 17 seconds West 192.43 feet; 6) North 87 degrees 53 minutes 43 seconds West 195.67 feet; 7) North 85 degrees 30 minutes 55 seconds West 236.24 feet; 8) South 88 degrees 9 minutes 5 seconds West 63.14 feet; 9) South 79 degrees 17 minutes 29 seconds West 70.40 feet; 10) South 72 degrees 56 minutes 43 seconds West 69.54 feet; 11) South 66 degrees 20 minutes 2 seconds West 240.33 feet; 12) South 71 degrees 07 minutes 11 seconds West 131.03 feet; thence leaving said road with Tommy Lane (Deed Book D-17, Page 270), North 10 degrees 51 minutes 32 seconds West passing a steel fence post found at 14.62 feet and on for a total distance of 114.12 feet to an iron rod set; thence continuing with Lane and a fence the following 4 calls: 1) North 64 degrees 47 minutes 30 seconds East 135.82 feet; 2) North 50 degrees 10 minutes 17 seconds East 93.05 feet; 3) North 40 degrees 32 minutes 37 seconds East 238.55 feet; 4) North 31 degrees 2 minutes 17 seconds East 168.28 feet to an iron rod found; thence continuing with Lane the following 2 calls: 1) North 64 degrees 55 minutes 35 seconds West 336.50 feet; 2) North 35 degrees 57 minutes 50 seconds West 324.41 feet to a crosstie found on a southeast corner of Richard B. Taylor; thence with Taylor generally along and by fence the following 4 calls: 1) North 44 degrees 27 minutes 13 seconds East 28.85 feet; 2) North 13 degrees 19 minutes 26 seconds East 130.40 feet; 3) North 1 degrees 45 minutes 43 seconds East 159.28 feet to a 12” oak; 4) North 0 degrees 41 minutes 40 seconds East 395.09 feet to an iron rod found on a northeast corner of Taylor; thence with a east line of Haase generally along and by fence, North 0 degrees 2 minutes 6 seconds West 656.00 feet to the point of beginning containing 150.65 acres more or less.

Together with and subject to any covenants, easements, or restrictions and all right-of-way rights to Walker Lane.

Note encroachment of 0.34 acres by fence as shown on plat on the north boundary line.

Per Certificate of Survey by Clarence Goodrum, Jr., R.L.S.#1506, Hornsby, Tennessee, dated March13, 2006.

This being a portion out of what has been designated in the Tax Assessor’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee as Parcel No. 12.00 on Tax Map 027.

THIS BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED TO TOMMY LANE AND TAMMY BOMAR, AS TENANTS IN COMMON WITH EXPRESS RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP, BY WARRANTY DEED FROM RALPH H. POTTER AND WIFE, FAYE POTTER OF RECORD AT DEED BOOK 28, PAGE 433 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THE SAID TOMMY LANE, BEING ONE AND THE SAME PERSON AS LETCHER THOMPSON LANE, JR., DIED MAY 3, 2016, VESTING FEE SIMPLE TITLE IN TAMMY BOMAR AS THE SURIVING TENANT IN COMMON.

Property Address: 775 Walker Drive, Whiteville, Tennessee 38075

Owner of Property: Tammy Bomar

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: 1.) Tammy Bomar, c/o Anna Patterson, 17 New Castle Drive, Atoka, TN 38004; 2.) IRS, Area Director, Technical Services, 801 Broadway MDP53, Nashville, TN 37203; 3.) Current Tenant, 775 Walker Lane, Whiteville, TN 38075; 4.)

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 4th day of December, 2018.

THOMAS M. MINOR

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

MINOR JOHNSTON DOUGLAS, PLLC

ATTORNEYS FOR TRUSTEE

124 EAST MARKET STREET

SOMERVILLE, TN 38068

(901) 465-3117