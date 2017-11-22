Substitute Trustee’s Notice of Sale of Real Estate

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 7th day of August, 2015, by Eleanor a. Hulbert and husband, Timothy Hulbert, to H. McCall Wilson, Jr., as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 729, Page 748. Said Deed of Trust being modified by Modification of Deed of Trust dated February 12, 2016, being of record at Deed of Trust Book 733, Page 631 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Thomas M. Minor was thereafter appointed Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 749, Page 257 in the said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Whereas, The Bank of Fayette County, being the owners of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 6th day of December, 2017, commencing at 12:00 noon, at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at a point on the north edge of Richland Road in the south boundary line of Jerry D. McKinnie bearing South 60 degrees 40 minutes West 111.82 feet from McKinnie’s southeast corner, said point being the most southern southeast corner of the herein described tract; thence along the south line of McKinnie, South 60 degrees 40 minutes West, crossing said road diagonally, 278.64 feet to a point southwest of a sharp bend in Richland Road; thence with the west line of McKinnie into and generally along road, North 5 degrees 57 minutes East 435.32 feet to a point in road west of the center; thence with a severance line and McKinnie residue the following 4 calls: 1) South 82 degrees 9 minutes East, passing an iron rod set at 28.08 feet and on for a total of 125.51 feet to an iron rod set; 2) South 7 degrees 51 minutes West 210.50 feet to an iron rod set; 3) North 70 degrees 51 minutes East 98.92 feet to an iron rod set; 4) South 3 degrees 18 minutes East 90.31 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.35 acres, more or less.

Together with and subject to any covenants, easements, or restrictions, and all right of way rights to Richland Road.

Per certificate of survey of Clarence Goodrum, RLS #1506, dated August 7, 200.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 10.04 on Tax Map 012.

This being the same property conveyed to Eleanor A. Hulbert by Warranty Deed from Jessie K. Ivy of record at Deed Book 73, Page 716 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. The said Eleanor A. Hulbert died June 5, 2016.

Property Address: 30 Richland Road, Whiteville, Tennessee 38075

Owner of Property: Heirs of Eleanor A. Hulbert

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: 1.) Estate of Eleanor Ann Hulbert, 30 Richland Road, Whiteville, TN 38075; 2.) Current Tenant, 30 Richland Road, Whiteville, Tennessee 38075.

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 3rd day of November, 2017.

Thomas M. Minor,

Substitute Trustee

Minor Johnston Douglas, PLLC

Attorneys for Substitute Trustee

124 East Market Street

Somerville, TN 38068

(901) 465-3117