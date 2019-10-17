SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 7, 2019, at or about 10:00 AM, local time, at the west door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Amanda Whatley, single and Leon Tomlinson, single, to Craig R. Allen, as Trustee for Jim Walter Homes, Inc dated March 16, 2003, and recorded in Deed of Trust 587, Page 592 and corrected at Deed of Trust 590, Page 460, in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2004-1 Trust

The hereinafter described real property located in Hardeman County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: Beginning at a post on the east margin of Railroad Street (25 feet at right angles from centerline) at the northwest corner of Mary Hayes as recorded in Deed Book M15 page 171 in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; thence with the east margin of Railroad Street North 37 degrees 19 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 143.62 feet to an iron pin at the southwest corner of Delois Golden; thence with Golden`s south line South 87 degrees 30 minutes East a distance of 244.03 feet to an iron pin on the west line of Idell Watkins; thence with Watkins` west line South 3 degrees 35 minutes 51 seconds West a distance of 96.67 feet to a post on the north line of Johnny Hunt; thence wit Hunt`s north line and the north line of Hayes South 88 degrees 44 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 324.90 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 0.69 acre. (Map 154E, group F, parcel 8). As per survey of David Hall Land Surveying Company dated March 11, 2003, RLS, TN License # 943.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 390 Railroad Street, Grand Junction, TN 38039, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 165E F 008.00

Current owner(s) of Record: Amanda Whatley, a single person

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

PLG# 17-001400-15