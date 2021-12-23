Special Education Records

The following types of confidential information are on file at the Hardeman County Board of Education: Referral information, academic achievement, school and/or home behavior, intellectual functioning, perceptual strengths/weaknesses, speech and/or language, physical coordination, vision and/or hearing screening, student interests and self-concept. As a parent, you have the right to review these records. If you feel that something is incorrect, you may request that the record be amended. For more information contact the Hardeman County Board of Education Special Education Department at 658-2510.