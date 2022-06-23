Seeking Bids

Hardeman County is accepting bids for new replacement HVAC gas units and the rooftop installation of the units for the Hardeman County CJC. There will be a total of 12 units replaced. The specifications can be obtained at the Office of the Mayor at 100 North Main, Bolivar, Tennessee. All bids must be delivered to the Office of the Mayor at 100 North Main, Bolivar, Tennessee by 10 am on July 5, 2022 at which time they will be publicly opened. Hardeman County reserves the right to reject all/any bid and to award the bid which seems to be in the best interest of the County. Mayor Jimmy Sain