Hardeman County is seeking bids on the following items/projects:

Renovations to the Archives Building at 300 North Main Street, Bolivar

2022/23 Ambulance or Ambulance remount

Lucas chest compression unit

LifePak 15 monitors

200 hp or greater landfill compactor tractor

Specifications and/or plans for the bid items may be obtained at 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee at the office of the County Mayor. All bids will be publicly opened in the Mayors office at 10 a.m. on May 8, 2022. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject all or any bids and to award the bid that is in the nest interest of the County.

Mayor Jimmy Sain