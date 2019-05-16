Hardeman County is seeking bids for the following:

Metal frame building 150’ x 60’

Erection of 150’ x 60’ metal frame building

Electrical service for metal frame building

Livestock working squeeze chute, alley and sweep system, panels.

Bidders must pick up plans and specifications at the office of the county mayor at 100 Main Street in Bolivar. Bidders must submit bids in a sealed envelope with the item being bid listed on the outside of the envelope. All bids must be received by 10 a.m. on May 23 by the office of the county mayor in which they will be publicly opened. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids or to except the bid which is deemed to be in the best interest of the county.