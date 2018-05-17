Seeking Bids

Hardeman County is seeking sealed bids for the following:

Flooring (installed) for the new EMS/Fire Station

Fire Alarm system (to be integrated to sprinkler system)

EMS cardiac monitor/defibrillator/pacer units

A copy of the plans and/or specifications on these bid items can be obtained at the Hardeman

County Mayor’s Office at 100 Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee. All bids must be received by the

Mayor’s Office by 10 am on May 29th at the time in which they will be publicly opened.

Hardeman County reserves the right to reject all/or any bids and to accept the bid which is

deemed to be in the best interest of Hardeman County.