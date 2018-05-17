Seeking Bids
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 08:32 Bolivar1
Hardeman County is seeking sealed bids for the following:
Flooring (installed) for the new EMS/Fire Station
Fire Alarm system (to be integrated to sprinkler system)
EMS cardiac monitor/defibrillator/pacer units
A copy of the plans and/or specifications on these bid items can be obtained at the Hardeman
County Mayor’s Office at 100 Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee. All bids must be received by the
Mayor’s Office by 10 am on May 29th at the time in which they will be publicly opened.
Hardeman County reserves the right to reject all/or any bids and to accept the bid which is
deemed to be in the best interest of Hardeman County.