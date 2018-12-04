NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Bolivar Utility Department is requesting bids on the following:

20,000 ft. of 2” Polyethylene Gas Tubing

Specifications are available at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday thru Friday.

By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated §12-12-06.

All bids must be sealed and submitted to later than 11:00 AM, May 2, 2018. Sealed bids will be opened at the regularly scheduled Utility Board Meeting Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 12:00 noon. The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar to be in the best interest of the City.