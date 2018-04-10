Scheduled power outage for Union Springs Substation service area

Bolivar Energy Authority is planning a scheduled power outage for the Union Springs Substation service area. The date for this planned outage is Sunday, October 14, 2018 from midnight to approximately 5 AM and the planned outage is weather dependent.

This outage is required due to the substation improvements at the Union Springs Substation. The affected service area includes Union Springs Rd, Whiteville-New Castle Rd, Old Hwy 64 west of Thompson Bottom Rd, Ermon Rd, Middleburg Rd west of Thompson Bottom Rd, Hwy 64 west of Whiteville.

If there are any questions, please contact the Bolivar Energy Authority.