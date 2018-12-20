REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR CONDUCTING ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENTS AND REUSE PLANNING

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee (www.cityofbolivar.com) hereby solicits written Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from professional environmental consulting firms interested in contracting with the City of Bolivar to assist in application for grant funds, perform grant management activities, environmental assessments, site re-use planning, and related activities associated with brownfield assessment and redevelopment. The firm selected will be eligible to negotiate a contract with the City of Bolivar. Since no federal brownfield funding has been awarded to the City of Bolivar at this time, no minimum order or work is guaranteed. If the selected firm is unsuccessful in negotiating a contract or does not maintain the minimum requirements, the City of Bolivar, at its discretion, may select the next ranked firm for contract negotiation. All work will be ordered on an “as-needed” basis. Though federal brownfield grant funding would be for a three-year period, the selected firm will be eligible for contract negotiation for five (5) years, with optional years at the City of Bolivar’s discretion.

The minimum requirements, which must be satisfied on or before January 3, 2019 and maintained for the duration of a contract with the City of Bolivar for an applicant to be considered, are:

(1) The applicant must be a “Brownfield Consulting Firm” that has been approved by the State of Tennessee, Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Remediation

(2) The applicant must submit three (3) copies, signed by an authorized representative of the applicant, of the SOQ on or before the time and date specified below; and

(3) The applicant must not submit a SOQ that exceeds twenty (20) pages (includes every printed page except front and back cover and transmittal letter); and

a. One (1) successful Assessment Grant Application co-authored with applicant within the last three (3) years.

b. One (1) Phase I Environmental Site Assessment (ASTM E1527-13) that meets EPA’s “All Appropriate Inquiry” Standard and has been completed by the firm within the last three (3) years; and

c. One (1) Quality Assurance Project Plan (QAPP) that has been approved by the EPA for a brownfield site and has been completed by the firm within the last five (5) years.

Applicants that do not comply with these minimum requirements and/or do not satisfactorily document in the SOQ that they meet the minimum requirements will not be considered. Selection of the firm, in addition to the minimum requirements, will be based on the following rating criteria:

(1) Successful grant application history;

(2) Environmental Assessment and site re-use planning experience of key personnel that involved hazardous/toxic substances, pollutant, or contaminant;

(3) EPA Brownfield Grant management experience.

Information for Preparation of Statement of Qualifications may be obtained by contacting Cathy Mayfield at The City of Bolivar, 211 N. Washington St. via email at cathy.mayfield.cityofbolivar@gmail.com or by telephone at 731-658-2020. Applicants are responsible for ensuring that the SOQs are received by Cathy Mayfield, Grant Administrator, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN 38008 731-658-2020 by the required date and time and assume all risks of delivery. The City of Bolivar must receive three (3) copies of the SOQ on or before 9:00 AM on or before Thursday, January 3, 2018.