Request for bids

The City of Middleton will be accepting sealed bids for the following installation.

Cost to include Dual Run Worker Monitor Regulator Run with Turbine Meter with Filter, Mercury Electronic Volume Corrector, High Tide SCADA system with Pressure and Volume Monitoring. The complete bid will include welded connections where applicable, concrete with pipe support stands, installation and start up, a 6 foot security fence with gravel.

Bids will be received until 12 p.m. noon on Monday, April 6, 2020. Bids received after the deadline will not be opened. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.