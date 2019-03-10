Request for Bids

The City of Middleton will be accepting sealed bids for the following vehicles.

2005 Ford Explorer 4 by 4

2005 Ford Crown Victorian

Vehicles can be inspected on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Bids will be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at City Hall, Middleton, TN. Minimum bid accepted will be scrap metal price. Bids received after the deadline will not be opened. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.