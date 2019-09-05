Request for Bids

The City of Middleton will be accepting bids for construction of a 60 foot by 90 foot commercial building. Specifications can be picked up at Middleton City Hall 300 South Main Street, Middleton, TN during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:00 am until 4:30 p.m.). Plans can also be viewed at the following locations:

West TN Plan Room 439 Airways Blvd. Jackson, TN

Dodge Data & Analytics Attn: Plan Coordinator 4300 Beltway Place, Ste. 180 Arlington, TX

Nashville Minority Business Center 1919 Charlotte, Suite 310 Nashville, TN

Builders Exchange 642 S. Cooper Memphis, TN

CMD 30 Technology Pkwy South Suite 100 Norcross, GA

ePlan Plan Room 1400 Forum Blvd – 7B Columbia, MO

Sealed Bids will be accepted until Bid Opening at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Middleton City Hall. Bids received after that time will be rejected and not considered. The City of Middleton is an equal opportunity. The City of Middleton reserves the right to accept and/or reject any and all bids.