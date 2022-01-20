Request for Bids

The City of Middleton, TN will be accepting bids for two, six (6) inch ultra-sonic water meters. The meters will need to be radio read capable, compatible with Neptune Technology system. Bids will be accepted through 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022. Parties interested in submitting a bid should contact Utilities Manager Scotty Sipes at (731) 376-8409 Monday through Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for additional information and specifications. Submitted bids must sealed with “Water Meter Bid” written on the outside. Bids received after the deadline will be rejected. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.