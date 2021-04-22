Request for Bids

The City of Middleton, TN will be accepting sealed bids for a new Pumper Truck (chassis). Bids will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021. Parties interested in submitting a bid should contact Middleton City Hall at (731) 376-8409 Monday through Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for additional information and specifications. Visual inspection of existing pumper is welcome. Bid price includes removal of old tank and installation to the new chassis. Submitted bids must be sealed with “Middleton Fire Truck Chassis Bid” written on the outside. Bids received after the deadline will be rejected. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.