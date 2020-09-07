Request for Bids

The City of Middleton, TN will be accepting bids for the installation of a 460 liner feet of 6 foot 9 gauge chain link fence with at least 3 strands of barb wire and include 2 (two) 24 (twenty four) feet double drive gates. Bids will be accepted through 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Parties interested in submitting a bid should contact Tony Davis, City Administrator at (731) 376-8409 Monday through Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for additional information and specifications. Submitted bids must sealed with “Middleton Fence Bid” written on the outside. Bids received after the deadline will be rejected. The City of Middleton retains the right to accept or reject any and all bids.