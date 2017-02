The Town of Whiteville, TN will be accepting bids for a Self-Priming Solids Handling Pump.

Bid Packages can be picked up at City Hall (107 College St Whiteville, TN) during regular business hours. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope on or before February 27. 2017, 12 noon at that time they will be opened. The Town of Whiteville Reserves the right to reject any and all bids.