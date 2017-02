The Town of Whiteville, TN will be accepting bids for supplies to construct an Impound Lot.

Bid Packages can be picked up at City Hall (107 College St Whiteville, TN) during regular business hours. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope on or before February 27. 2017, 12 noon at that time they will be opened. The Town of Whiteville Reserves the right to reject any and all bids.